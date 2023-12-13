Simon® Celebrates 30 Years as a Public Company

13 Dec, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today celebrates the Company's 30th anniversary as a public company.

"Throughout our 30-year history as a public company, Simon has led the retail real estate industry through our best-in-class operations, astute capital allocation and prudent investment in our assets," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Over the past three decades, Simon has demonstrated its ability to grow accretively and drive value for its shareholders. Total consolidated revenue has increased thirteen-times, from $400 million to over $5.5 billion and funds from operations has increased nearly 30-times, from $150 million to $4.5 billion. Simon has been an S&P 100 company since 2012. 

The Company's total market value of its portfolio has increased from $3.5 billion at the time of its initial public offering to over $85 billion today. During that same time period, Simon has distributed over $40 billion in dividends and produced a total return of more than 2,900%, or a compound annual return in excess of 12%, outperforming the S&P 500. 

"Simon has experienced a very successful journey over the last thirty years, and we see great opportunity in our future as we continue to differentiate our Company through our scale and diversity, seeking to grow our business while striving to do what is best for our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate," added Simon. 

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

