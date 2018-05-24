Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming

In addition, a growing number of shopping destinations across the Simon portfolio now feature special parking reserved exclusively for veterans.

Throughout the year, Simon centers with a large military shopper base also offer special events designed exclusively for this community. During May, select Premium Outlets centers celebrated Military Appreciation Month with special events, featuring giveaways, prizes and discounts, in addition to the savings enjoyed by all shoppers of up to 65 percent on sought-after brands. Military guests were also able to enter to win a $100 gift card every hour on special event days. In November, the company has additional activations planned for Veteran's Day and Military Family Month.

"We're extremely grateful for the selfless sacrifices made by the servicemen and women in our communities, and it's an honor to be able to serve them," said Mikael Thygesen, Simon's Chief Marketing Officer. "We know that small gestures can make a big difference, and our Simon Malls, Mills and Premium Outlets centers are pleased to offer ongoing support for military members and their families. We have a commitment to seeking ways to honor and recognize these heroes."

To further strengthen the commitment to servicemen and women in its communities, Simon has planned an expanded military appreciation program for 2019 and beyond -- with additional programming slated for an ever-increasing number of centers across the portfolio.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

