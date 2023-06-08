Simon® Centers Gear Up for Millions of Deal Hunters During This Weekend's Second Annual National Outlet Shopping Day™

Simon

08 Jun, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® will launch its second annual National Outlet Shopping Day™ this Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at Simon Premium Outlets® and The Mills® properties throughout the United States, Canada and across the globe. Following on the success of last year's inaugural event, which attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country, the 2023 celebration will be even bigger and better.

National Outlet Shopping Day (NOSD), the biggest outlet savings event of the year, has attracted a record number of top-name retailers, featuring thousands of exclusive deals from the most sought-after brands. More than 5,300 distinct, limited time offers from 400 retailers are featured in this year's NOSD digital savings offer guide, representing a 33 percent increase in participation over 2022. New for 2023, 50 luxury brands will participate in NOSD, providing shoppers with unique in-store experiences and VIP events throughout the weekend.

In all, 97 properties are participating in NOSD 2023, including 69 Simon Premium Outlets, 18 Mills, five Outlet Marketplace centers, and five international Simon properties in Mexico, Thailand, and Malaysia. This year's event has also expanded its omni-channel presence, with special live-streaming events on Simon Premium Outlets' e-commerce platform, ShopPremiumOutlets.com, featuring 15 retailers across four Simon centers.

For more information on National Outlet Shopping Day 2023, or to find participating Simon Premium Outlets and Mills centers, click here.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

The Simon®️ American Express®️ Card from Cardless is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply. Offers subject to credit approval and to change with or without notice.

