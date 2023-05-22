INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® announced the expansion of its successful digital search platform, Simon Search™, to The Mills® and Premium Outlets®. Simon Search was launched in June 2022 and is now available at 187 Simon destinations, allowing shoppers to search their favorite Simon center for what they're looking for across 50+ brands at over 3,300 stores, conveniently accessible via the Simon website and app, as well as on-mall digital directories.

Simon® Expands Successful Digital Search Platform To The Mills® and Premium Outlets®

In the last 30 days, Simon Search has been used for almost 2 million searches, driving traffic and sales to participating brands.

"Consumer interest in Simon Search has far exceeded our expectations. It's clear that this unique tool provides significant value for our shoppers, enhancing the overall shopping experience," said Mikael Thygesen, Chief Marketing Officer, Simon. "It's also a great platform for participating brands to tap into shopper demand and drive incremental traffic and sales to their stores."

Simon Search participating retailers include ASICS, Aerie, OFFLINE by Aerie, Dillard's, J.Crew Factory, Macy's, Nautica Factory Stores, PacSun, UNTUCKIt, Warby Parker and many others. For a complete list of participating brands, click here. https://click.simon.com/ParticipatingBrands

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

