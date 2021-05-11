Simon Foster Led Consortium, Arc, Enters into Partnership with EagleTree Capital

Aiming to build a next generation events business, the partnership seeks to buy trade show assets

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleTree Capital ("EagleTree"), a New York based private equity firm, and Arc, a global events industry consortium led by Simon Foster, announced today an exclusive partnership to build the next generation events business. The partnership will focus on acquiring single, or groups of, events, as well as forming joint venture partnerships with organisers, associations, and venues. Canson Capital Partners ("Canson") has been providing financial advisory services to Arc since inception and will join funds managed by EagleTree in the partnership and continue to provide services going forward.

Simon Foster, a 20-year exhibition and media industry veteran, said, "We want to build the future of networking. Everyone in this partnership is experienced in developing the power and potential of live events. Our aim is to build the next generation events business. Fuelled by our expertise, and the energy of face-to-face events, we want to take the next step in connecting and supporting communities and building business networks."

Simon previously served as CEO at Comexposium, UBM EMEA, and UBM Americas (now part of Informa PLC). As part of Arc, Simon is joined by an international consortium of knowledgeable and highly-experienced events industry professionals, who have a common desire to redefine what it means to connect communities. The team aims to improve business networking by putting data and insight at the core of industry communities, and, with an approach centred on industry knowledge, to make tactical investments in sector-leading brands.

EagleTree has been a long-time supporter of the media and events sector. Current and past investments in the space include Northstar Travel Group, ALM, and Penton. The firm also has several investments in businesses that serve the live events industry, notably, Moss and Sparks.

"Simon and I worked together at UBM, and I am very excited to partner with him to help build and scale a leading events and trade show business," said Robert Gray, Operating Partner at EagleTree. "Our combined resources are coming together at an opportune time, and we're excited to help the team source and grow assets."

"We are long-term believers in face-to-face events, and we're very excited to work with the Arc team. We view the current climate as an opportunity to leverage our experience in the space to help strengthen brands in the sector and build a trade shows and events platform for the future," added EagleTree's Co-Managing Partner, Anup Bagaria and Senior Partner Michael Struble, in a statement.

"We've been delighted to partner with Arc, and this is an exciting step in its evolution. The experience and resources of EagleTree will help to accelerate the vision to build and grow the next generation events business," said James Simpson, co-founder of Canson.

The partnership is in active discussions to add assets to its platform. It is seeking out strong brands, in responsible and sustainable sectors, that will deliver long-term value and grow with the addition of strategic investment and dedicated focus.

Arc

Arc aims to redefine the business network by building the next generation events business. With a customer-centric approach, guided by data and intelligent insight, Arc seeks out ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however, people need to come together to meet, network, learn, and grow their businesses. Consistently delivering value in a responsible and sustainable manner.

EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception. The Firm has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 70 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, please visit www.eagletree.com.

Canson Capital Partners

Canson Capital Partners (Canson) is a leading Alternative Capital focussed Advisory and Merchant Banking firm. Providing senior advice and principal to principal engagement we seek to connect sources of Alternative Capital with specific opportunities enabling our clients to achieve their long term strategic objectives. Canson has advised on over $54 billion of transactions since inception, with a strong track record of partnership focused transactions, and have c. $500m AUM invested alongside our clients. Notably, Canson advised Providence on its £600m sale of Clarion Events to Blackstone. Canson Capital Partners is the trading name of Canson Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

