Simon Greenstone Panatier Earns Law Firm of the Year Recognition

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial firm Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC, widely known for its successful toxic tort, mass torts and catastrophic injury plaintiffs representation, has been selected as Attorney at Law Magazine Dallas' inaugural Law Firm of the Year.

"This is a firm of highly motivated, aggressive trial attorneys who share the belief that the long-term needs of the clients must be paramount," said co-founder David Greenstone. "I have always said there is only one right way to practice law. That's to work harder than everybody else, to be the most prepared and to put in more effort. To have that dedication recognized with an honor such as this is validating."

According to Attorney at Law Magazine, "Simon Greenstone Panatier is a top-tier firm that checks all the boxes," adding that the firm's mix of practice areas along with firm diversity, its compelling history and national reach were key factors in the selection. This is the first Law Firm of the Year designation in the publication's 10-year history. Selection was based on peer nominations and editorial research.

With offices in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City, the firm has secured more than a billion dollars in total recoveries on behalf of mesothelioma victims, successfully holding manufacturers and suppliers responsible for deadly asbestos contamination of consumer products.

The magazine profile "Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC: Trailblazers Fighting for Justice" also details the firm's work in significant catastrophic injury cases involving premises liability, workplace and construction injury, medical malpractice, serious trucking and roadway injury, sexual assault and hostile work environments in state and federal courts nationwide.

Having played a critical leadership role in the battle to protect public health from the harmful impact of the opioid crisis with their representation of numerous Texas counties against the pharmaceutical industry, the firm recently filed a groundbreaking climate accountability lawsuit against more than a dozen fossil fuel producers for the environmental harm caused by their products.   

Earlier this year, the firm was selected among the top three Dallas-based personal injury law firms in Texas Lawyer magazine's "Best Of" readers survey.

"From the beginning, there has been a shared passion for our clients, for doing the work we do and knowing that the best way to represent our clients is to do it through trial work. We have a passion for righteous cases and creating a firm that provides service and justice for our clients," said firm co-founder Jeffrey Simon, who authored the recently released book "Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment."

Equally dedicated to giving back to the community, each year the firm presents the Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC, Scholarship. Administered through the Communities Foundation of Texas, the program has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to students whose lives have been impacted by cancer. The firm also supports the North Texas Food Bank, the Dallas Volunteer Attorney's Program and various mesothelioma and cancer charities.

About Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC   
With offices in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City, Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC, is a nationally recognized trial firm with a reputation for exemplary and zealous representation of clients in a wide variety of litigation areas, including toxic torts, mass torts, product liability and catastrophic personal injury matters. 

