Simon Greenstone Panatier Opens New York City Office

Simon Greenstone Panatier has a well-earned track record of victories on behalf of injured victims, including cases involving mesothelioma caused by asbestos exposure. The firm is a pioneer in prosecuting mesothelioma cases tied to cosmetic talc products, and its successes in talc cases include a $13 million verdict in 2015 and an $18 million verdict in 2016 on behalf of California consumers who used asbestos-containing cosmetic talc products.

Leading the firm's New York office will be Joe Mandia, who brings extensive experience to the firm. Mr. Mandia is well-versed in civil and appellate law in state and federal courts, and has litigated a variety of medical malpractice and personal injury cases, including asbestos cases.

"Expanding into the New York market helps us magnify our reach and the services offered to clients," said Simon Greenstone Panatier co-founder David Greenstone. "Joe has an exceptional track record of success litigating personal injury and other complex cases. Joe will handle a wide range of cases, and is the ideal person to manage our New York office as we continue to grow."

In 2015, Mandia was a member of a trial team that obtained a $7.5 million verdict on behalf of William and Debbie Condon for Mr. Condon's asbestos-caused mesothelioma, including $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

"Simon Greenstone Panatier has a long track record of serving clients who have been impaired due to the negligence of others," said Mr. Mandia. "I'm looking forward to growing the firm's base with a bicoastal footprint."

Mandia, a New Jersey native, received his law degree from the Rutgers School of Law and graduated with honors from Rutgers University.

Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C. is a nationally recognized trial law firm with a reputation for creative and aggressive representation of clients in a wide variety of catastrophic personal injury matters. Visit http://www.sgpblaw.com/.

