Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions Accelerates Global Growth Through Partnership with Brazil's MR In Site

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions, a highly specialized service partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of large-scale medical equipment, announces a new partnership through a majority shareholder investment, in MR In Site, one of Brazil's largest manufacturers of RF shielding and installation services provider of medical imaging equipment. The agreement includes affiliates Brazil Riggers and Columbia Riggers, which specialize in the rigging and assembly of linear accelerator systems. Corresponding (preliminary) contracts have been concluded, closing will take place in the first half of 2023.

Located in São Paulo, MR In Site has deep experience in the electromedical equipment industry and earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service since their founding in 2005.

This partnership builds on Simon Hegele's existing operations in Latin America and supports the ongoing global expansion of the company.

"Our partnership with MR In Site is a great opportunity to expand our capabilities in the South American market," says Jim Nestel, CEO of the Americas and Asia Pacific for Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions. "Not only does this alliance increase Simon Hegele's capacity in Brazil, it rapidly enhances the variety of services we can bring to our combined customer bases uptilting the Hegele skill set and experience from around the globe."

Alex Silva, MR In Site CEO and founder, adds "It was critical to us that our future partner shares the same dedication to quality and reliability as we do. At the end of the day, we are providing services that impact our surrounding community. We are glad to have found a partner in Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions that aligns with our values and we are looking forward to a great partnership."

For more information about Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions, visit the company's website: www.simonhegele-healthcare.com.

About MR In Site

MR In Site began its history in Brazil, focusing on mechanical installation of Magnetic Resonances. With growth over the years, it currently excels in mechanical assembly of medical imaging equipment, feasibility testing, site visits, Fabrication and Installation of RF Shielding and Rigging of Linear Accelerators.

After almost 2 decades of dedication, MR In Site has been gaining a prominent place in Latin America with works carried out in more than 20 countries focused on delivering quality services helping its customers to save lives.

About Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific, Latin America)

As an innovative logistics service provider, Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions develops highly specialized full-service solutions for the healthcare industry with corporate offices in the USA, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Singapore and the subsidiary GMED Healthcare Solutions, headquartered in Chicago. Through our mission, We Make Healthcare Work, we are committed to making a significant impact on the healthcare system in our communities through installation and servicing of modern technology in hospitals and clinics. As part of the Simon Hegele Group of Companies, the Healthcare Division performs its services in more than 30 locations worldwide, optimizing the supply chain processes of healthcare customers. Further information can be found on LinkedIn or on www.simonhegele-healthcare.com.

About the Simon Hegele Group

The Simon Hegele Group is one of the most innovative service providers along complex supply chain processes. The principle of "more than just logistics…" has been the driving force for the further development of the company group and its services for more than 100 years. Simon Hegele offers customers from the healthcare, industry, IT and retail sectors at over 50 locations worldwide highly specialized value-added services tailored to the respective customer processes and supports them in focusing on their respective core competencies.

The photographic material attached to this press release may be used for reporting purposes. The copyright is held by the Simon Hegele Group of Companies.

Simon Hegele Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions Group Gesellschaft für Logistik und Service mbH 1001 Mittel Drive Unternehmenskommunikation // Susanne Nolting Wood Dale, IL 60191 | United States Tejostraße 1-9 // 65479 Raunheim [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions