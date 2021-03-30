Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions Expands in Mexico

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions, a globally active and highly specialized service partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of large-scale medical equipment, is expanding in Mexico with the addition of a new warehouse configured and licensed to accommodate medical devices and other highly specialized equipment including cold storage of MRI magnets.

Located north of Mexico City, the 3,750 sq. m. (40,000 sq. ft.) facility is well situated with convenient access to main seaports and airports.

The facility incorporates a highly efficient layout and state-of-the-art technology to provide 100 percent inventory visibility. It includes 24-hour security and flexible receiving and storage accommodations, including optimized warehouse topology for new high-end, sensitive equipment.

"Our newest facility in Mexico enables us to provide a variety of services, including short-term and long-term storage. Therefore, we can offer the highest level of flexibility for our customers," says James Nestel, CEO of Americas and Asia Pacific for Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions. "The expansion of our presence in Mexico is welcomed by our globally active OEM customers and offers various opportunities for the further expansion of our business."

"At our new facility we pay attention to key details dedicated to the handling and care of the equipment, which are critical for OEMs," explains Gustavo Galetto, Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions' National Manager in Mexico. "Furthermore, a modern warehouse management software provides the highest possible transparency regarding the supply chain processes and inventory and also offers the visibility our customers rely on."

The team in Mexico is supported by the Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions teams in the United States, Brazil, and Australia as well as Simon Hegele Logistics and Service in Germany.

About Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific, Latin America)

Headquartered in Chicago with locations in the United States, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil, Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions and GMED Healthcare Solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive service portfolio that includes high-level logistical and technical solutions for original equipment manufacturers of medical devices on a global level. The companies are part of Simon Hegele Group. Further information can be found on LinkedIn or on https://www.simonhegele-healthcare.com.

About the Simon Hegele Group

The Simon Hegele Group is one of the most innovative service providers along complex supply chain processes. The principle of "more than just logistics…" has been the driving force for the further development of the company group and its services for more than 100 years. Simon Hegele offers customers from the healthcare, industry, IT and retail sectors at over 50 locations worldwide highly specialized value-added services tailored to the respective customer processes and supports them in focusing on their respective core competencies.

