Simon® is Teaming up with adidas® to Offer Fan Experiences for a Summer of Global Soccer

Immersive fan experiences, exclusive retail, and high-energy events bring soccer excitement to Simon destinations nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, is teaming up with adidas® to bring soccer fan experiences and programming to select Simon destinations this summer.

From large-scale block party experiences, to soccer watch parties, and exclusive adidas product releases and immersive in-store activations, these experiences are designed to bring the energy and culture of the global game to life.

Soccer at Simon

adidas will host events at Del Amo Fashion Center® (June 14), Houston Premium Outlets® (June 18), Sawgrass Mills® (June 27), and Phipps Plaza® (July 15). Each event will feature interactive fan zones, adidas product experiences, and DJ performances, creating family-friendly environments that reflect soccer's vibrant, international spirit.

A larger-than-life adidas Match Ball installation will serve as a centerpiece of each block party and travel to additional Simon locations throughout the summer, offering fans an interactive, photo-driven moment inspired by the sport.

"Together with adidas we're creating an unforgettable fan experience across Simon destinations nationwide," said Lee Sterling, Simon's Chief Marketing Officer. "With adidas's deep connection to soccer and Simon's unmatched national reach, we're delivering engaging experiences that connect communities through a shared love of the game."

In addition to live events in select markets, adidas retail locations at 90 Simon centers will offer enhanced in-store activations, including limited-edition product, collectible merchandise, and scratch-off prizes with qualifying purchases extending fan engagement across the country.

This summer, Simon destinations will serve as gathering places for fans to experience the excitement, culture, and creativity inspired by soccer.

About adidas at Simon

adidas operates stores at approximately 90 Simon centers nationwide, offering soccer footwear, apparel, and accessories.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, and entertainment mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

SOURCE Simon