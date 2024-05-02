Simon, Krowitz, Meadows & Bortnick Joins Marcum LLP

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP, a leading accounting and advisory firm, today announced that Maryland-based Simon, Krowitz, Meadows & Bortnick, P.A. ("SKMB") joined Marcum, effective May 1, 2024.

Established in 1959 and headquartered in Rockville, MD, SKMB has built an outstanding reputation for delivering innovative financial solutions and fostering strong client relationships. The combination brings SKMB's talented team to Marcum, including two senior advisors and their associates with extensive experience in accounting, assurance, tax services, and business valuations.

In combining with SKMB, Marcum gains the regional insights of a firm with a 75-year legacy in Maryland.

The transaction expands Marcum's service offerings, adding depth to its financial reporting, audits, tax consulting and preparation, bookkeeping, and business valuation and litigation services. In combining with SKMB, Marcum reinforces its commitment to client-focused services and gains the regional insights of a firm with a 75-year legacy in Maryland. The terms of the deal remain confidential.

Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & CEO of Marcum, commented, "This deal is a natural extension of our strategy to grow with firms that share our values and dedication to client service. This partnership enhances our capabilities, further solidifies our position as a powerhouse in the Mid-Atlantic region, and creates extraordinary value for our clients and employees."

Edward Bortnick, SKMB's co-managing partner, expressed his enthusiasm for the combination, "We have always focused on professional excellence and client service, principles that resonate deeply with Marcum's own. While I look forward to the enhanced capabilities we will bring to our clients, I am also excited about the opportunity it creates for our employees."

Henry Meadows, co-managing partner with SKMB, shared a similar perspective, "By joining a firm that places immense value on professional growth and development, our team will benefit from Marcum's extensive training programs, career advancement paths, and a culture that fosters innovation and leadership."

The combination promises seamless continuity of service for SKMB's clients, with the added advantage of expanded capabilities in high-priority practice areas like cyber and information security and executive search, among others.

Jeffrey Zudeck, Marcum's Mid-Atlantic Regional Managing Partner, expressed enthusiasm for the combination, saying, "SKMB's local knowledge and experience are unparalleled, and we are thrilled to integrate their strong capabilities into our Rockville MD practice. We see a future of shared growth and continuing success as we introduce Marcum's comprehensive solutions to our expanded client base in Maryland."

