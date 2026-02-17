Simon Perdue Law Applauds Advancements in Traffic Control and Work Zone Safety at ATSSA Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Perdue Law PLLC, a leading personal injury law firm committed to protecting drivers and workers on America's roads, is recognizing the innovative roadway safety solutions showcased at the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) 2026 Convention & Traffic Expo in Houston, TX.

The ATSSA Expo brings together industry leaders, manufacturers, and safety advocates to highlight new technologies designed to improve traffic control, reduce accidents, and enhance safety in work zones. Simon Perdue Law applauds the focus on advancements that protect both motorists and the thousands of workers who maintain America's roadways every day.

"Every innovation in traffic control and work zone safety has the potential to save lives," said Joel Simon. "At Simon Perdue Law PLLC, we see firsthand the consequences of roadway accidents and we are encouraged by the technology and strategies being developed to prevent injuries and protect both drivers and workers."

Key highlights from the ATSSA Houston Expo include:

Smart work zone technology that alerts drivers in real time to changing road conditions.





Advanced signage and barriers that improve visibility and reduce the risk of collisions in construction areas.





that improve visibility and reduce the risk of collisions in construction areas. Data-driven traffic management tools designed to anticipate congestion and minimize crash risk.

As a firm dedicated to advocating for injury victims, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC emphasizes the importance of combining these innovations with driver awareness and enforcement of safety regulations. The firm continues to support policies and technologies that reduce preventable accidents and improve roadway safety nationwide.

About Simon Perdue Law

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm committed to representing victims of accidents and negligence. With a focus on roadway safety and protecting injury victims, the firm advocates for accountability, innovation, and justice for clients across the country.

For more information about Simon Perdue Law Firm or to learn more about ATSSA safety and legal rights, visit https://www.simonperduelaw.com/ .

