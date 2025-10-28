Simon Perdue Law Offers Essential Halloween Safety Tips to Prevent Trick-or-Treating Accidents

Personal Injury Firm Shares Crucial Tips for Trick-or-Treaters and Drivers to Prevent Accidents on Halloween Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare for Halloween festivities, Simon Perdue Law is reminding parents, trick-or-treaters, and drivers to take extra precautions on one of the busiest nights of the year for pedestrian activity. With increased foot traffic and distracted drivers, Halloween presents unique safety challenges that can be prevented with awareness and preparation.

"Halloween should be a fun and memorable experience for children and families, but it's also a night when we see a significant increase in pedestrian accidents," said Joel Simon, founding attorney at Simon Perdue Law. "As personal injury attorneys who have represented numerous accident victims, we want to help communities stay safe by sharing practical safety measures that can make all the difference."

Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters and Parents:

Visibility is Critical:

Add reflective tape to costumes, candy bags, and shoes to increase visibility to drivers

Carry flashlights or glow sticks to help children see and be seen

Choose bright-colored costumes or add reflective elements to darker costumes

Ensure face paint is used instead of masks that can obstruct vision

Plan a Safe Route:

Stick to well-lit, familiar neighborhoods with sidewalks

Cross streets at crosswalks and intersections, never between parked cars

Look both ways multiple times before crossing, even at crosswalks

Establish a specific route and curfew time with older children who go out without supervision

Supervise Young Children:

Children under 12 should always be accompanied by an adult

Walk in groups whenever possible and never allow children to enter homes or vehicles

Test all battery-operated costume accessories before heading out

Inspect all candy before allowing children to eat it

Stay Alert:

Put cell phones away while walking and crossing streets

Avoid wearing headphones that prevent hearing approaching vehicles

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of vehicles

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in the street whenever possible

Safety Tips for Drivers on Halloween Night:

Slow Down and Stay Alert:

Reduce speed in residential neighborhoods, especially between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. when trick-or-treating is most active

Eliminate all distractions, including cell phones, food, and navigation systems

Watch for children darting between parked cars or crossing mid-block

Be especially cautious when backing out of driveways

Increase Awareness:

Turn headlights on early to improve visibility

Watch for the glow of flashlights or glow sticks that may indicate children nearby

Slow down at every crosswalk and intersection, even if you have the right of way

Be prepared to stop suddenly as children may not be paying attention to traffic

Avoid Impairment:

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

If attending Halloween parties, arrange for a designated driver or rideshare service

Report any suspected impaired or reckless drivers to law enforcement

"Many Halloween accidents are entirely preventable with heightened awareness and responsible behavior from both pedestrians and drivers," added Simon. "We encourage everyone to take these precautions seriously. A few extra minutes of preparation and caution can prevent a lifetime of regret."

