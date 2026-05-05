Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Highlights Construction Safety Week 2026, Urges Industry-Wide Commitment to "All In Together" Approach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is proud to recognize Construction Safety Week 2026, taking place May 4–8, and this year's theme, "All In Together," which emphasizes the importance of recognizing, responding to, and respecting high-hazard, high-energy work across the construction industry.

As a firm dedicated to representing injured workers and holding negligent parties accountable, Simon Perdue Law views Construction Safety Week as more than a campaign—it is a critical reminder that safety must remain a daily, proactive commitment on every jobsite. High-energy hazards, including falls from height, electrical exposure, heavy equipment operation, and struck-by incidents, continue to be among the leading causes of serious injury and death in construction.

"Construction remains one of the most dangerous industries in the country, and too many of these incidents are preventable," said Ryan Perdue, Co-Founder of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "This year's theme, 'All In Together,' reinforces a truth we see in our cases every day—safety is a shared responsibility. When communication breaks down, training is overlooked, or hazards are ignored, workers pay the price."

Throughout the week, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC encourages contractors, site supervisors, and workers to take meaningful steps toward improving safety, including:

Conducting daily hazard assessments and safety briefings

Ensuring proper training and enforcement of safety protocols

Empowering workers to speak up about unsafe conditions without fear of retaliation

Prioritizing accountability at every level of a project

The firm also stresses the importance of understanding legal rights following a workplace injury. Workers injured due to unsafe conditions may have claims beyond workers' compensation, particularly when third-party negligence, defective equipment, or safety violations are involved.

"Safety initiatives are essential, but accountability is what drives real change," Perdue added. "When companies are held responsible for cutting corners, it sends a clear message that worker safety cannot be compromised."

Simon Perdue Law remains committed to advocating for safer workplaces and supporting individuals and families impacted by construction-related injuries. During Construction Safety Week and beyond, the firm stands with workers and industry leaders striving to make every jobsite safer.

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law is a plaintiff-focused law firm dedicated to representing individuals injured in construction accidents and other serious incidents. The firm is committed to delivering results, promoting accountability, and advancing safer standards across high-risk industries.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

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SOURCE Simon Perdue Law PLLC