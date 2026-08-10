Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Urges Albuquerque Employers to Prioritize Workplace Safety During Safe + Sound Week 2026

As OSHA's annual safety observance returns August 10–16, the Albuquerque personal injury firm highlights heat exposure, fall hazards and emergency preparedness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers nationwide prepare for the tenth annual Safe + Sound Week, taking place August 10–16, 2026, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is encouraging Albuquerque-area businesses to use the observance as an opportunity to identify workplace hazards, strengthen safety programs and take meaningful steps to prevent employee injuries.

Led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and supported by state partners, Safe + Sound Week promotes workplace safety and health programs, hazard identification and prevention, and emergency response planning.

For employers in Albuquerque and throughout New Mexico, the observance comes at an important time. Summer heat, construction activity, falls from elevated work areas and inadequate emergency preparedness can all create serious risks for employees.

"Workplace safety should be part of a company's everyday operations, not something that receives attention only after an employee gets hurt," said Ryan Perdue. "Safe + Sound Week gives employers a valuable opportunity to step back, evaluate their safety practices and address hazards before they result in a preventable injury."

Albuquerque Employers Should Pay Close Attention to Heat Risks

New Mexico's dry climate and summer temperatures can create significant heat-related risks for employees who work outdoors or in hot indoor environments.

Construction workers, landscapers, utility employees, delivery workers and others who spend extended periods outside may be particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Employers should evaluate their heat safety procedures and ensure workers have access to drinking water, appropriate rest periods and opportunities to cool down. Employees should also know how to recognize warning signs of heat-related illness and understand that reporting symptoms should never be discouraged.

"Heat illness can become a medical emergency quickly," said Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "Employers need to take heat exposure seriously and have clear procedures that protect workers when temperatures rise. Employees should never feel pressured to continue working when they're experiencing symptoms of a potentially serious heat-related illness."

Fall Protection Remains a Critical Workplace Safety Issue

Falls are among the most serious workplace hazards, particularly in construction, roofing, maintenance and other industries where employees work from elevated surfaces.

Albuquerque employers can use Safe + Sound Week to review fall protection procedures, inspect ladders and scaffolding, evaluate personal protective equipment and ensure employees have received appropriate safety training.

Employers should also examine whether supervisors are consistently enforcing safety procedures and whether known hazards are being corrected promptly.

"When an employee falls from a roof, ladder, scaffold or elevated work platform, the resulting injuries can be life-changing," the firm said. "Employers have an opportunity to prevent many of these incidents by identifying hazards and making sure employees have the equipment and training necessary to work safely."

Emergency Preparedness Should Be Part of Every Safety Program

Safe + Sound Week also provides Albuquerque businesses with an opportunity to review their emergency response plans.

Employers should consider how employees would respond to serious workplace injuries, fires, severe weather, hazardous material incidents and other emergencies. Plans should be communicated clearly, and employees should understand where to go, whom to contact and what actions to take when an emergency occurs.

The firm also recommends reviewing workplace injury and incident logs for patterns that could reveal recurring safety problems.

"A near miss should not simply be dismissed because nobody was injured," said Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "If a workplace incident reveals a hazard, employers should investigate what happened and determine what can be changed to prevent a more serious accident in the future."

Five Ways Albuquerque Businesses Can Participate in Safe + Sound Week

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC recommends that local employers use August 10–16 to:

Review workplace injury and incident reports for recurring hazards or patterns.

for recurring hazards or patterns. Conduct toolbox talks addressing the risks employees encounter on the job.

addressing the risks employees encounter on the job. Evaluate heat safety procedures for outdoor and high-temperature work environments.

for outdoor and high-temperature work environments. Inspect fall protection equipment and procedures at construction and elevated work sites.

at construction and elevated work sites. Review emergency response plans and make sure employees understand their responsibilities.

and make sure employees understand their responsibilities. Encourage employees to report hazards and near misses before they result in injuries.

before they result in injuries. Confirm employees have appropriate safety training and protective equipment.

Correct known hazards promptly rather than allowing unsafe conditions to become routine.

Safe + Sound Week Is a Starting Point, Not an Endpoint

While Safe + Sound Week lasts only seven days, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC encourages Albuquerque employers to use the observance as a starting point for long-term workplace safety improvements.

Regular safety meetings, employee training, hazard inspections and reviews of previous incidents can help businesses identify problems before they cause serious injuries.

For employees who are injured at work, documenting the incident, reporting the injury appropriately and seeking medical attention can also be important steps.

"Workplace safety is ultimately about prevention," said Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "A strong safety culture doesn't wait for an employee to be seriously injured before addressing a known hazard. It identifies the risk, listens to workers and takes action."

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a New Mexico based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. The firm's attorneys handle a broad range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, construction accidents, premises liability claims, wrongful death cases, and catastrophic injury litigation. Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is committed to protecting the rights of injury victims and pursuing justice on their behalf throughout New Mexico and Texas.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

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