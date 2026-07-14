Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Encourages Families to Attend Albuquerque's Anti-Violence and Anti-Bullying Youth Summit

Attorney Simon Perdue highlights the importance of early intervention, education, and community engagement to help prevent youth violence and bullying

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is encouraging Albuquerque families, educators, and community members to participate in the Anti-Violence and Anti-Bullying Youth Summit on July 17, 2026, at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center, an event dedicated to empowering young people to address violence, bullying, and conflict within their schools and neighborhoods.

Ryan Perdue and Joel Simon

Youth violence and bullying can have lasting emotional, physical, and legal consequences. Events like the Youth Summit provide students with practical tools to recognize harmful behaviors, build healthy relationships, and become leaders in creating safer communities.

"Preventing violence begins long before someone enters a courtroom," said Joel Simon, Founder of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "When young people are given the skills to resolve conflict, recognize bullying, and support one another, they're better equipped to make positive choices that benefit their entire community."

The summit will bring together youth, educators, and community leaders to discuss strategies for preventing bullying, reducing violence, encouraging peer support, and promoting respectful communication.

Tips for Parents and Caregivers to Help Prevent Bullying and Youth Violence

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC encourages families to:

Talk regularly with children about bullying, peer pressure, and healthy conflict resolution.

Encourage children to report bullying or threats to a trusted adult rather than trying to handle dangerous situations alone.

Monitor changes in behavior, school attendance, or social interactions that could indicate a child is experiencing bullying.

Teach responsible online behavior and discuss the impact of cyberbullying.

Reinforce that seeking help is a sign of strength—not weakness.

"Bullying doesn't always leave visible injuries," Ryan Perdue said. "The emotional effects can follow a child for years, impacting their confidence, education, and mental well-being. Open communication between parents, schools, and students is one of the most effective tools we have for prevention."

Perdue also noted that addressing concerning behavior early can prevent situations from escalating into criminal conduct or serious acts of violence.

"Communities are strongest when everyone works together to create safe environments where young people feel respected, supported, and heard," he added. "Educational events like this summit give students the opportunity to become part of the solution."

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC encourages Albuquerque residents to support the Anti-Violence and Anti-Bullying Youth Summit on July 17 and continue conversations about safety, respect, and accountability throughout the year.

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a New Mexico based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. The firm's attorneys handle a broad range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, construction accidents, premises liability claims, wrongful death cases, and catastrophic injury litigation. Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is committed to protecting the rights of injury victims and pursuing justice on their behalf throughout New Mexico and Texas.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

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SOURCE Simon Perdue Law PLLC