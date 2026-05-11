Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Highlights CVSA International Roadcheck 2026 and Ongoing Patient Safety Initiatives

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is raising awareness of two critical safety efforts this spring: the CVSA International Roadcheck, scheduled for May 12–14, 2026, and continued industry focus on Patient Safety Awareness initiatives centered on team-based care.

The CVSA International Roadcheck is a 72-hour, high-visibility inspection campaign during which law enforcement across North America—particularly in Texas and New Mexico—will conduct thousands of roadside inspections of commercial motor vehicles and drivers. This year's emphasis on Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance and cargo securement underscores two areas that frequently contribute to serious roadway incidents when overlooked.

"From a legal standpoint, these focus areas are not technicalities—they're often central to liability in catastrophic trucking cases," said Simon Perdue, founder of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "Hours-of-service violations tied to ELD misuse and improperly secured cargo are recurring factors we see in serious and preventable crashes."

The firm notes that ELD compliance is essential to preventing driver fatigue, a leading contributor to large truck accidents. Likewise, improperly secured cargo can shift during transit, increasing the risk of rollovers, loss of load, or multi-vehicle collisions. The Roadcheck initiative serves both as an enforcement mechanism and a reminder to carriers and drivers to prioritize safety and compliance before issues lead to harm.

In parallel, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC also recognizes the continued importance of Patient Safety Awareness efforts, which many healthcare organizations extend into the spring. These initiatives emphasize team-based care, communication, and accountability—all of which are critical in preventing medical errors and improving patient outcomes.

"Whether on the road or in a healthcare setting, safety depends on systems working the way they're supposed to and people speaking up when something isn't right," Perdue added. "Breakdowns in communication, oversight, or compliance are often at the center of the cases we handle."

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC represents individuals and families impacted by serious injuries resulting from trucking accidents, unsafe commercial practices, and medical negligence. The firm encourages both transportation companies and healthcare providers to use these awareness efforts as an opportunity to reassess protocols, reinforce training, and strengthen safety cultures.

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a plaintiff-focused law firm dedicated to representing victims of serious injury, including those harmed in commercial vehicle accidents and medical negligence cases. The firm is committed to accountability, advocacy, and advancing safer practices across industries.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

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SOURCE Simon Perdue Law PLLC