Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Recognizes National Safety Month 2026 and Encourages a Stronger Commitment to Injury Prevention

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is proud to recognize National Safety Month throughout June 2026. Spearheaded annually by the National Safety Council, National Safety Month raises awareness about preventable injuries and deaths by promoting safety-focused education and initiatives in workplaces, on roadways, and within communities.

This year's campaign highlights critical weekly themes, including roadway safety, workplace hazard reduction, employee engagement, and injury prevention strategies. Across Texas, organizations such as Associated General Contractors (AGC) chapters and local safety councils continue to support these efforts through specialized training programs, safety stand-downs, and educational events focused on reducing high-energy hazards and workplace accidents.

As a law firm representing individuals and families affected by serious accidents and injuries, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC understands firsthand the devastating consequences that can result when safety measures are overlooked.

"Many of the cases we handle involve incidents that could have been prevented through proper training, adherence to safety protocols, or greater attention to known hazards," said Joel Simon, founding partner of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "National Safety Month serves as an important reminder that safety is not just a workplace obligation—it's a responsibility we all share. A commitment to prevention can save lives, protect families, and reduce the physical and financial toll of serious injuries."

Texas remains one of the nation's busiest states for construction, transportation, and industrial activity, making safety education particularly important. High-energy hazards, distracted driving, falls, equipment failures, and unsafe working conditions continue to contribute to thousands of preventable injuries each year.

"Every injury we see has a ripple effect that extends far beyond the accident itself," said Ryan Perdue, founding partner of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "Victims often face mounting medical expenses, lost wages, and significant disruptions to their daily lives. By supporting safety initiatives and encouraging proactive risk management, we can help prevent many of these tragedies before they occur."

Throughout National Safety Month, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC encourages employers, workers, and community members to participate in local safety programs, review workplace procedures, practice safe driving habits, and remain vigilant about identifying potential hazards.

The firm remains committed to advocating for injury victims while supporting efforts that promote safer workplaces, safer roads, and stronger communities.

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a Houston-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. The firm's attorneys handle a broad range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, construction accidents, premises liability claims, wrongful death cases, and catastrophic injury litigation. Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is committed to protecting the rights of injury victims and pursuing justice on their behalf throughout Texas.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

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SOURCE Simon Perdue Law PLLC