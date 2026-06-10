Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Supports APIL Injury Awareness Week 2026 and Advocates for Victims of Negligence

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is proud to recognize APIL Injury Awareness Week, taking place June 22–26, 2026. The annual awareness campaign highlights the widespread impact of preventable injuries and encourages greater understanding of how negligence can alter lives in an instant.

Ryan Perdue and Joel Simon

Every year, countless individuals suffer serious injuries due to unsafe conditions, defective products, workplace hazards, distracted driving, and other preventable acts of negligence. While the physical injuries are often apparent, the long-term emotional and financial consequences can be equally devastating for victims and their families.

As a Houston-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing those harmed by the careless actions of others, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC believes Injury Awareness Week serves as an important opportunity to educate the public about injury prevention and the importance of accountability.

"Too often, people view an injury as a temporary setback without realizing the lasting impact it can have on every aspect of a person's life," said Joel Simon, founding partner of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "A serious injury can affect someone's health, career, financial stability, and family relationships for years. Injury Awareness Week helps bring attention to those realities and reinforces why negligent parties must be held responsible for the harm they cause."

The firm notes that many preventable injuries result from decisions that place profits, convenience, or carelessness ahead of public safety. By increasing awareness, Injury Awareness Week encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to take proactive steps to reduce risks and protect others from harm.

"Many of our clients never imagined they would need a personal injury attorney until a preventable accident changed their lives," said Ryan Perdue, founding partner of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "This week is about recognizing that behind every injury statistic is a real person facing medical bills, lost wages, pain, and uncertainty. Raising awareness is an important step toward creating safer communities and ensuring victims understand their rights."

Throughout Injury Awareness Week, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC encourages members of the public to learn more about injury prevention, safety best practices, and the legal protections available to those injured by negligence.

The firm remains committed to advocating for injury victims throughout Texas and helping individuals and families pursue the compensation they need to recover and move forward after a serious accident.

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a Houston-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. The firm's attorneys handle a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, premises liability claims, wrongful death cases, and catastrophic injury litigation. Through aggressive advocacy and personalized representation, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC fights to secure justice and meaningful compensation for injury victims across Texas.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

For media inquiries, reach out to Shannon Pecca at [email protected]

SOURCE Simon Perdue Law PLLC