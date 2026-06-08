Simon Premium Outlets® Announces Retail's Biggest Experiential Shopping Event, National Outlet Shopping Day®, at 90 Destinations

The fifth annual signature event, that rivals Black Friday, returns this summer with the best-ever deals and experiences from over 500 participating brands

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced the return of the shopping event of the summer, National Outlet Shopping Day®, June 11-14, across Premium Outlets® and The Mills® locations nationwide.

Simon Premium Outlets and The Mills are America's premier outlet shopping destinations, home to thousands of the world's most sought-after brands and an unparalleled collection of luxury and designer outlet stores.

National Outlet Shopping Day®

National Outlet Shopping Day returns to 90 locations nationwide, inviting shoppers to enjoy exceptional savings at destinations that are conveniently located near many of the country's most visited cities and travel hubs. From iconic properties such as Woodbury Common® one of the nation's top outlet centers located just one hour from New York City with 250+ stores set against the backdrop of the Hudson Valley; Desert Hills® roughly an hour from Los Angeles and home to 180+ stores in a striking desert landscape; and Sawgrass Mills®, one of the most impressive value retail shopping destinations in the country with 350+ stores, located in sunny Sunrise, FL. Simon's portfolio spans some of the highest performing and picturesque retail environments in the U.S.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, this year's National Outlet Shopping Day will feature more exclusive offers than ever before, with around 6,000 offers from over 500 brands*. Shoppers can take advantage of a wide range of promotions, including discounts, deals, and gifts with purchase. Highlights include up to 40% off, 20% off $100 purchases, and buy one, get one offers on select food, services, and merchandise.

Simon+® members will receive double points on qualifying purchases all weekend and enjoy exclusive gifts and experiences with purchase*, including premium brand giveaways, VIP lounge access, customization stations, and complimentary tote bags while supplies last.

The event has experienced remarkable growth, with a more than 65% increase in shopper participation since its inaugural year, extending the experience to millions more consumers nationwide and underscoring the enduring appeal of Simon Premium Outlets and The Mills.

"National Outlet Shopping Day has become one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year because it's the perfect way to kick off summer," said Lee Sterling, Simon's Chief Marketing Officer. "Shoppers enjoy unreal deals from the world's best brands and score a fashion haul right before the barbeques and beach vacations. But it's the energy and excitement that truly sets the day apart. It's a celebration of savings, style, and of spending time together."

More than a savings event, National Outlet Shopping Day is a celebration of the shopping experience. Whether finding the perfect look, getting a second opinion from a friend, grabbing a coffee at one of the new Coach Coffee Shops, or capturing memories along the way, Simon offers an experience that makes every visit memorable.

For more information about National Outlet Shopping Day 2026 and to find participating locations, visit here. To stay on top of all the latest styles, offers and events, follow @theoutlets on Instagram and TikTok.

*Deals, experiences, and giveaways vary by property and Rewards Program Terms apply to participation in and the awarding of points and other benefits of Simon+.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Simon