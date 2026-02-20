Simon Property Group Announces David Simon's Resignation from Klépierre Supervisory Board

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that David Simon has resigned from the Klépierre S.A. Supervisory Board effective February 19, 2026.   

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

