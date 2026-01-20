Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2025 Distributions

News provided bySimon
Jan 20, 2026, 07:58 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2025 year-end tax reporting information.
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG
|
% of
|
Record 3/10/25
|
Record 6/9/25
|
Record 9/9/25
|
Record 12/10/25
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/31/25
|
Pmt 6/30/25
|
Pmt 9/30/25
|
Pmt 12/31/25
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 2.150000
|
$ 2.200000
|
$ 8.550000
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 2.150000
|
$ 2.200000
|
$ 8.550000
|
100.0 %
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.228666
|
$ 0.228666
|
$ 0.234111
|
$ 0.239555
|
$ 0.930998
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
0.0 %
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Section 199A Dividends (2)
|
$ 1.871334
|
$ 1.871334
|
$ 1.915889
|
$ 1.960445
|
$ 7.619002
|
Section 897 Capital Gain
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
|
% of
|
Record 3/17/25
|
Record 6/16/25
|
Record 9/16/25
|
Record 12/17/25
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/31/25
|
Pmt 6/30/25
|
Pmt 9/30/25
|
Pmt 12/31/25
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 4.187500
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 4.187500
|
100.0 %
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.113993
|
$ 0.113993
|
$ 0.113993
|
$ 0.113993
|
$ 0.455972
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
0.0 %
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Section 199A Dividends (2)
|
$ 0.932882
|
$ 0.932882
|
$ 0.932882
|
$ 0.932882
|
$ 3.731528
|
Section 897 Capital Gain
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
(1)
|
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
|
(2)
|
Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.
Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
|
X
|
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
|
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
SOURCE Simon
