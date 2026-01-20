Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2025 Distributions

Simon

Jan 20, 2026, 07:58 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2025 year-end tax reporting information. 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol:  SPG




% of

Record 3/10/25

Record 6/9/25

Record 9/9/25

Record 12/10/25

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/25

Pmt 6/30/25

Pmt 9/30/25

Pmt 12/31/25

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 2.100000

$ 2.100000

$ 2.150000

$ 2.200000

$ 8.550000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 2.100000

$ 2.100000

$ 2.150000

$ 2.200000

$ 8.550000

100.0 %







Qualified Dividends

$ 0.228666

$ 0.228666

$ 0.234111

$ 0.239555

$ 0.930998

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                    -

$             -

0.0 %







Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                    -

$             -

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                    -

$             -







Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.871334

$ 1.871334

$ 1.915889

$ 1.960445

$ 7.619002







Section 897 Capital Gain

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                    -

$             -

Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ




% of

Record 3/17/25

Record 6/16/25

Record 9/16/25

Record 12/17/25

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/25

Pmt 6/30/25

Pmt 9/30/25

Pmt 12/31/25

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

100.0 %







Qualified Dividends

$ 0.113993

$ 0.113993

$ 0.113993

$ 0.113993

$ 0.455972

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$                    -

$             -

0.0 %







Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$                    -

$             -

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$                    -

$             -







Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 0.932882

$ 0.932882

$ 0.932882

$ 0.932882

$ 3.731528







Section 897 Capital Gain

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$                    -

$             -

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

(1)

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

(2)

Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.


Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

X

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS

ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Simon

