Simon Property Group Names Adam Reuille Senior Vice President And Chief Accounting Officer And Steven Broadwater Senior Vice President - Financial Reporting & Operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that Adam J. Reuille, age 43, has been promoted to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective October 1, 2018. Steven K. Broadwater takes on new responsibilities as the Company's Senior Vice President – Financial Reporting & Operations. Mr. Reuille has been with Simon for more than 8 years, most recently as the Company's Vice President and Corporate Controller and has over 20 years of public accounting and financial reporting experience.

