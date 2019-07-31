Simon Property Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results And Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $495.3 million , or $1.60 per diluted share, as compared to $547.0 million , or $1.77 per diluted share in 2018. The prior year period included a non-cash investment gain of $35.6 million , or $0.10 per diluted share. The current year period includes a $12.3 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, unrealized loss in fair value of equity instruments compared to a gain of $9.7 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Results for the Six Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.044 billion , or $3.38 per diluted share, as compared to $1.168 billion , or $3.77 per diluted share in 2018. The prior year period also included net gains of $180.5 million , or $0.51 per diluted share, primarily related to disposition activity.

"I am very pleased with our quarterly results including our continued financial and operational performance which resulted in continued cash flow growth," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "During the quarter, we broke ground on a new outlet in Normandy, our third outlet in France. After completing the four new outlets currently under construction, we will have interests in forty-two international outlets, with nine in Japan; four each in Canada and South Korea; three each in England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain; two each in Malaysia, Mexico and The Netherlands; and one each in Austria, Belgium, Ireland and Thailand. We continue to strengthen our real estate communities through our development, redevelopment and densification activities as well as capitalizing on our unique, innovative investment opportunities, resulting in cash flow and FFO per share growth."

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $669 , an increase of 3.5%, for the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2019 .

, an increase of 3.5%, for the trailing 12-months ended . Occupancy was 94.4% at June 30, 2019 .

. Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.52 at June 30 , 2019.

at , 2019. Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2019 was $16.53 , an increase of 32.3%.

Portfolio Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Comparable Property NOI

Comparable property NOI growth for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 2.0% and was 1.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Total portfolio NOI growth for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.6% and was 1.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Total portfolio NOI includes NOI from comparable properties, new developments, redevelopments, expansions, acquisitions, international properties and our share of NOI from investments.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a 5.0% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.

Simon's Board of Directors also declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.

Development Activity

During the quarter, construction started on a 229,000 square foot upscale outlet located in Normandy, France, projected to open in summer 2021. Simon owns 81% of this project.

Construction continues on three new international development projects including:

Malaga Designer Outlet (Malaga, Spain ); scheduled to open in October 2019. Simon owns a 46% interest in this project.

); scheduled to open in October 2019. Simon owns a 46% interest in this project. Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok ( Bangkok, Thailand ); scheduled to open in February 2020. Simon owns a 50% interest in this project.

); scheduled to open in February 2020. Simon owns a 50% interest in this project. West Midlands Designer Outlet ( Cannock, England ); scheduled to open in October 2020. Simon owns a 20% interest in this project.

Construction also continues on other significant redevelopment, expansion and densification projects including Southdale Center (Edina (Minneapolis), MN), The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack, NJ), Burlington Mall (Burlington (Boston), MA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA), Paju Premium Outlets (Seoul, South Korea) and Gotemba Premium Outlets (Gotemba, Japan).

At quarter-end, redevelopment and expansion projects, including the redevelopment of former department store spaces, were underway at more than 30 properties in the U.S., Canada, Asia and Europe. Simon's share of the costs of all new development and redevelopment projects under construction at quarter-end was approximately $1.7 billion.

Balance Sheet Activity

As of June 30, 2019, Simon had more than $6.8 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

The Company ended the second quarter with strong credit profile metrics, including:

Net debt to NOI of 5.1X.

Fixed charge coverage of 5.1X.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 1,046,580 shares of its common stock.

2019 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.04 to $7.14 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2019 and reaffirms its previous financial guidance that FFO will be within a range of $12.30 to $12.40 per diluted share.

The following table provides the reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2019







Low

High

End

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders





per diluted share $7.04

$7.14 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share





of unconsolidated entities 5.25

5.25 Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of equity instruments 0.02

0.02 Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and





interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.01)

(0.01)







Estimated FFO per diluted share $12.30

$12.40

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 7, 2019. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international 404-537-3406) passcode 1226926.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our second quarter 2019 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, portfolio net operating income growth and comparable property net operating income growth, which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and comparable property net operating income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward‑looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; decreases in market rental rates; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; risks related to international activities, including, without limitation, the impact, if any, of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; changes to applicable laws or regulations or the interpretation thereof; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in the value of our investments in foreign entities; our ability to hedge interest rate and currency risk; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties; environmental liabilities; changes in insurance costs, the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; natural disasters; the potential for terrorist activities; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,298,567 $ 1,258,698

$ 2,578,623 $ 2,526,590 Management fees and other revenues 28,248 28,541

55,792 56,722 Other income 70,371 97,820

215,604 195,929 Total revenue 1,397,186 1,385,059

2,850,019 2,779,241











EXPENSES:









Property operating 106,119 102,951

217,669 216,400 Depreciation and amortization 352,606 320,198

681,249 637,134 Real estate taxes 115,914 111,449

231,372 225,635 Repairs and maintenance 21,850 22,191

49,772 49,875 Advertising and promotion 35,420 36,491

72,545 71,291 Home and regional office costs 46,467 32,316

99,027 73,380 General and administrative 10,359 10,913

19,496 23,542 Other 27,820 20,567

53,236 49,041 Total operating expenses 716,555 657,076

1,424,366 1,346,298











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 680,631 727,983

1,425,653 1,432,943











Interest expense (198,425) (206,624)

(397,160) (412,115) Income and other taxes (7,010) (10,137)

(17,112) (16,357) Income from unconsolidated entities 106,542 100,828

196,986 190,854 Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of equity instruments (12,317) 9,692

(7,000) 6,664 Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 2,681 9,672

2,681 144,949











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 572,102 631,414

1,204,048 1,346,938











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 75,944 83,576

158,580 177,611 Preferred dividends 834 834

1,669 1,669











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 495,324 $ 547,004

$ 1,043,799 $ 1,167,658























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.60 $ 1.77

$ 3.38 $ 3.77

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)



June 30, December 31,

2019 2018 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 37,458,909 $ 37,092,670 Less - accumulated depreciation 13,444,275 12,884,539

24,014,634 24,208,131 Cash and cash equivalents 479,776 514,335 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 736,362 763,815 Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,141,745 2,220,414 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,718,402 1,769,488 Deferred costs and other assets 1,641,996 1,210,040 Total assets $ 30,732,915 $ 30,686,223





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 23,324,679 $ 23,305,535 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,227,799 1,316,861 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,567,474 1,536,111 Other liabilities 1,017,966 500,597 Total liabilities 27,137,918 26,659,104





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests in properties 231,325 230,163





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 42,584 42,748





Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 320,435,256 and



320,411,571 issued and outstanding, respectively 32 32





Class B common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 9,723,378 9,700,418 Accumulated deficit (5,122,281) (4,893,069) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128,743) (126,017) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 12,421,713 and 11,402,103 shares, respectively (1,595,305) (1,427,431) Total stockholders' equity 2,919,665 3,296,681 Noncontrolling interests 444,007 500,275 Total equity 3,363,672 3,796,956 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,732,915 $ 30,686,223

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)









































For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 760,131 $ 749,892

$ 1,519,110 $ 1,502,497 Other income 79,389 78,378

155,311 159,487 Total revenue 839,520 828,270

1,674,421 1,661,984











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 140,262 139,553

284,983 285,845 Depreciation and amortization 170,407 166,299

340,664 326,134 Real estate taxes 67,809 68,576

136,526 136,843 Repairs and maintenance 18,832 20,736

41,209 43,933 Advertising and promotion 19,695 20,884

44,021 45,108 Other 47,743 49,885

97,058 99,617 Total operating expenses 464,748 465,933

944,461 937,480











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 374,772 362,337

729,960 724,504











Interest expense (157,927) (190,751)

(313,944) (341,684) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net - 25,792

21,587 25,792











NET INCOME $ 216,845 $ 197,378

$ 437,603 $ 408,612











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 110,620 $ 96,240

$ 223,287 $ 202,424











Our Share of Net Income 106,225 101,138

214,316 206,188 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (20,774) (21,395)

(41,567) (42,921) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in





Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements - -

(9,155) - Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in





Unconsolidated Entities, net - (9,672)

- (9,672) Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 85,451 $ 70,071

$ 163,594 $ 153,595











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre") and HBS Global Properties ("HBS"). For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



























June 30, December 31,

2019 2018 Assets:



Investment properties, at cost $ 19,124,164 $ 18,807,449 Less - accumulated depreciation 7,119,224 6,834,633

12,004,940 11,972,816 Cash and cash equivalents 882,158 1,076,398 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 425,658 445,148 Deferred costs and other assets 618,538 390,818 Total assets $ 13,931,294 $ 13,885,180





Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:



Mortgages $ 15,253,009 $ 15,235,415 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 881,032 976,311 Other liabilities 554,459 344,205 Total liabilities 16,688,500 16,555,931





Preferred units 67,450 67,450 Partners' deficit (2,824,656) (2,738,201) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 13,931,294 $ 13,885,180





Our Share of:



Partners' deficit $ (1,227,185) $ (1,168,216) Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,564,970 1,594,198 Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 337,785 $ 425,982





Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO













For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Consolidated Net Income (D) $ 572,102

$ 631,414

$ 1,204,048

$ 1,346,938 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:

































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties 350,045

317,364

675,983

631,370

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre and HBS 139,271

137,279

273,902

272,204

Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (2,681)

(9,672)

(2,681)

(144,949)

Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of equity instruments 12,317

(9,692)

7,000

(6,664)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties (400)

(279)

518

(186)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization (4,935)

(4,537)

(9,818)

(9,185)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(2,626)

(2,626) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,064,406

$ 1,060,564

$ 2,146,326

$ 2,086,902



































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share $ 1.60

$ 1.77

$ 3.38

$ 3.77

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre and HBS, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.37

1.27

2.65

2.51

Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.41)

Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of equity instruments 0.03

(0.03)

0.02

(0.02) Diluted FFO per share $ 2.99

$ 2.98

$ 6.04

$ 5.85

















Details for per share calculations:































FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,064,406

$ 1,060,564

$ 2,146,326

$ 2,086,902 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (140,077)

(139,426)

(282,396)

(273,985) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 924,329

$ 921,138

$ 1,863,930

$ 1,812,917

















Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 308,709

309,355

308,843

309,966 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 46,783

46,827

46,791

46,845

















Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 355,492

356,182

355,634

356,811

















Basic and Diluted FFO per Share $ 2.99

$ 2.98

$ 6.04

$ 5.85 Percent Change 0.3%





3.2%























Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:







































- Gains on land sales of $7.2 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $11.6 million and $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased income by $27.2 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $43.8 million and $15.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions increased income by $1.4 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2.7 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

SOURCE Simon

