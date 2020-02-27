Simon Property Group to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced that Brian J. McDade, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will provide an overview of the Company's business to the investment community at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.simon.com. An online replay will be available through March 9, 2020 on the same web page.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

