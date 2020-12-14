Simon Recognized Once Again as Climate Change Leader

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon has been recognized again for its leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious 'A List' for tackling climate change.

"We are thrilled that our commitments to climate action and transparency in reporting are being recognized," said Aharon Kestenbaum, Head of Sustainability, Simon. "Our focus in the years ahead will be to expand our efforts by strengthening existing and developing more sustainable business practices."

Simon was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP's 2020 climate change questionnaire.

Simon is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored. Through significant demonstrable action on climate, Simon is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

