Simon® Reports 6.4% Portfolio Traffic Increase on Black Friday Weekend, with a 7.1% gain reported at Simon's Malls nationwide

Preliminary data indicates strong traffic across Simon's Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills centers for the first holiday shopping weekend of the season

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, saw a remarkably strong start to the holiday shopping season on Black Friday that continued throughout the weekend, including a 6.4% increase in year-over-year traffic at its centers across the country amid preliminary reports of surging sales from retailers.

Waves of customers kicked off their holiday shopping season across Simon's portfolio of centers across the country. Year-over-year traffic was up 5.9% on Black Friday and grew throughout the weekend, including a 6.3% increase on Saturday and 8.2% on Sunday. Data is verified by traffic counters deployed at Simon centers.

The growth was experienced across all of Simon's platforms with Malls up an impressive +7.1%. The strong initial Black Friday reports represent a continuation of growth and momentum for Simon, which has seen a steady increase in shopper traffic leading into the holiday season.

"On Black Friday and throughout the weekend, we saw even more evidence of what we already knew: Malls are thriving," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon. "Popular brands throughout our portfolio reported double-digit sales increases over the weekend compared to last year. Coast to coast, we saw lines prior to opening and throughout the day at many of our centers across the country. Shoppers know that Simon centers are a one-stop shop for all of their holiday needs. But beyond that, our incredible shopping destinations are places where people across all generations can connect and make holiday memories. We look forward to a continued strong holiday season."

