Simon® Reports First Quarter 2024 Results, Increases Full Year 2024 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We delivered strong results to start the year," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Leasing momentum and cash flow growth continued. We successfully sold our remaining investment in Authentic Brands Group, generating total gross proceeds of $1.45 billion, including the sale of a portion of our interest in the fourth quarter of 2023. Today, we raised our quarterly dividend and are increasing the mid-point of our full-year 2024 guidance."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $731.7 million , or $2.25 per diluted share, as compared to $451.8 million , or $1.38 per diluted share in 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 includes after-tax net gains of $303.9 million , or $0.81 per diluted share, primarily resulting from the sale of the Company's remaining ownership interest in Authentic Brands Group.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2023. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.334 billion , or $3.56 per diluted share as compared to $1.026 billion , or $2.74 per diluted share in the prior year, including the gains referenced above.

, or per diluted share as compared to , or per diluted share in the prior year, including the gains referenced above. Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 3.7% and portfolio NOI increased 3.9% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy at March 31, 2024 was 95.5%, a 1.1% increase compared to 94.4% at March 31, 2023 .

was 95.5%, a 1.1% increase compared to 94.4% at . Base minimum rent per square foot was $57.53 at March 31, 2024 , compared to $55.84 at March 31, 2023 , an increase of 3.0%.

at , compared to at , an increase of 3.0%. Reported retailer sales per square foot was $745 for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2024 .

Balance Sheet Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, Simon had approximately $11.2 billion of liquidity consisting of $3.1 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $8.1 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.00 for the second quarter of 2024. This is an increase of $0.15, or 8.1% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

2024 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.38 to $7.53 per diluted share and FFO to be within a range of $12.75 to $12.90 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2024





Low High

End End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders



per diluted share $7.38 $7.53 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share



of unconsolidated entities 5.40 5.40 Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or



disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interest in



unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.03) (0.03)





Estimated FFO per diluted share $12.75 $12.90

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











For the Three Months





Ended March 31,





2024 2023













REVENUE:







Lease income $ 1,302,671 $ 1,248,185



Management fees and other revenues 29,455 28,949



Other income 110,464 73,715



Total revenue 1,442,590 1,350,849













EXPENSES:







Property operating 126,114 111,748



Depreciation and amortization 307,369 307,059



Real estate taxes 109,210 111,159



Repairs and maintenance 25,728 22,174



Advertising and promotion 28,081 24,159



Home and regional office costs 60,723 56,820



General and administrative 9,132 9,107



Other 41,053 45,900



Total operating expenses 707,410 688,126













OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 735,180 662,723













Interest expense (230,623) (199,429)



Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net 414,769 -



Income and other tax (expense) benefit (47,603) 13,453



(Loss) income from unconsolidated entities (34,342) 21,900



Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and







derivative instrument, net (7,192) 20,608



Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,







assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 10,966 -













CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 841,155 519,255













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 108,619 66,594



Preferred dividends 834 834













NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 731,702 $ 451,827























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:







Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2.25 $ 1.38















Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)





















March 31, December 31,





2024 2023



ASSETS:







Investment properties, at cost $ 39,494,402 $ 39,285,138



Less - accumulated depreciation 18,014,303 17,716,788





21,480,099 21,568,350



Cash and cash equivalents 1,251,105 1,168,991



Short-term investments 1,300,000 1,000,000



Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 793,437 826,126



Investment in TRG, at equity 3,004,129 3,049,719



Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,447,515 1,527,872



Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,770,652 3,540,648



Right-of-use assets, net 524,920 484,073



Deferred costs and other assets 1,124,834 1,117,716



Total assets $ 33,696,691 $ 34,283,496













LIABILITIES:







Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 25,519,340 $ 26,033,423



Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,527,859 1,693,248



Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,724,494 1,760,922



Dividend payable 1,412 1,842



Lease liabilities 525,681 484,861



Other liabilities 635,781 621,601



Total liabilities 29,934,567 30,595,897













Commitments and contingencies







Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling







redeemable interests 177,528 195,949













EQUITY:







Stockholders' Equity







Capital stock (total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000







shares of excess common stock, 850,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):

















Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,







796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 41,024 41,106













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,895,886 and







342,895,886 issued and outstanding, respectively 33 33













Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000







issued and outstanding - -













Capital in excess of par value 11,370,740 11,406,236



Accumulated deficit (5,987,514) (6,095,576)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,796) (172,787)



Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 16,960,060 and 16,983,364 shares, respectively (2,152,382) (2,156,178)



Total stockholders' equity 3,106,105 3,022,834



Noncontrolling interests 478,491 468,815



Total equity 3,584,596 3,491,649



Total liabilities and equity $ 33,696,691 $ 34,283,495





















Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)













For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 2023





REVENUE:



Lease income $ 752,030 $ 735,048 Other income 90,992 90,046 Total revenue 843,022 825,094





OPERATING EXPENSES:



Property operating 161,044 154,922 Depreciation and amortization 159,815 164,473 Real estate taxes 63,180 64,004 Repairs and maintenance 19,492 18,774 Advertising and promotion 21,663 20,710 Other 54,881 53,310 Total operating expenses 480,075 476,193





OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 362,947 348,901





Interest expense (176,751) (168,206)





NET INCOME $ 186,196 $ 180,695





Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 94,370 $ 90,259





Our Share of Net Income 91,826 90,436 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (14,697) (14,921)





Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 77,129 $ 75,515





Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



















March 31, December 31,



2024 2023

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,151,115 $ 19,315,578

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,859,314 8,874,745



10,291,801 10,440,833

Cash and cash equivalents 1,331,870 1,372,377

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 458,425 505,933

Right-of-use assets, net 117,569 126,539

Deferred costs and other assets 568,838 537,943

Total assets $ 12,768,503 $ 12,983,625









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 14,056,723 $ 14,282,839

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 956,184 1,032,217

Lease liabilities 107,873 116,535

Other liabilities 363,647 368,582

Total liabilities 15,484,427 15,800,173









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,783,374) (2,883,998)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 12,768,503 $ 12,983,625









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,195,321) $ (1,258,809)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,140,083 1,173,852

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (55,238) $ (84,957)



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.





Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)















Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO





















For the Three Months Ended









March 31,









2024

2023















Consolidated Net Income (D) $ 841,155

$ 519,255 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:























Depreciation and amortization from consolidated







properties



303,672

304,234

Our share of depreciation and amortization from







unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 204,979

209,330

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,







assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (10,966)

-

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in







properties



1,470

(762)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,







and loss (gain) on disposal of properties

(5,510)

(4,775)

Preferred distributions and dividends

(1,266)

(1,313) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,333,534

$ 1,025,969































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:





Diluted net income per share $ 2.25

$ 1.38

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties







and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated







entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling







interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.34

1.36

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,







assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.03)

- Diluted FFO per share $ 3.56

$ 2.74















Details for per share calculations:





















FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,333,534

$ 1,025,969 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (173,804)

(129,646) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 1,159,730

$ 896,323















Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 325,912

326,954 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 48,843

47,291 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 374,755

374,245















Basic and Diluted FFO per Share $ 3.56

$ 2.74 Percent Change 29.9 %





















































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $7.5 million and $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($4.6) million and ($7.7) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $0.2 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

