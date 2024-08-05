Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results, Increases Full Year 2024 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We are pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We continue to invest in our retail real estate platforms with transformative redevelopments, including the addition of mixed-use components, and selective new developments including the grand opening of Tulsa Premium Outlets on August 15, 2024 at 100% leased. Today, we once again raised our quarterly dividend and are increasing the mid-point of our full-year 2024 guidance."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $493.5 million , or $1.51 per diluted share, as compared to $486.3 million , or $1.49 per diluted share in 2023. Net income for the three months of 2023 included after-tax net gains of $32.9 million , or $0.09 per diluted share from investment activity.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2023. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.088 billion , or $2.90 per diluted share as compared to $1.077 billion , or $2.88 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the $0.09 per diluted share in net gains from investment activity.

, or per diluted share as compared to , or per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the per diluted share in net gains from investment activity. Real Estate FFO was $2.93 per diluted share as compared to $2.81 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 4.3% year-over-year.

per diluted share as compared to per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 4.3% year-over-year. Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.2% and portfolio NOI increased 4.8% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Six Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.225 billion , or $3.76 per diluted share, as compared to $938.2 million , or $2.87 per diluted share in 2023. Net income for the six months of 2024 includes after-tax net gains of $306.3 million , or $0.82 per diluted share, primarily resulting from the sale of the Company's remaining ownership interest in Authentic Brands Group in the first quarter; prior year included non-cash after-tax gains of $53.6 million or $0.14 per diluted share from investment activity.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2023. FFO was $2.421 billion , or $6.46 per diluted share as compared to $2.103 billion , or $5.62 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the gains referenced above.

, or per diluted share as compared to , or per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the gains referenced above. Real Estate FFO was $5.84 per diluted share as compared to $5.64 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 3.5% year-over-year.

per diluted share as compared to per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 3.5% year-over-year. Domestic property NOI increased 4.5% and portfolio NOI increased 4.4% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy at June 30, 2024 was 95.6%, a 0.9% increase compared to 94.7% at June 30, 2023 .

was 95.6%, a 0.9% increase compared to 94.7% at . Base minimum rent per square foot was $57.94 at June 30, 2024 , compared to $56.27 at June 30, 2023 , an increase of 3.0%.

at , compared to at , an increase of 3.0%. Reported retailer sales per square foot was $741 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024 .

Development Activity

On August 15th, Tulsa Premium Outlets (Jenks, Oklahoma) will open with 338,000 square feet featuring a dynamic mix of merchandise, amenities and experiences. Simon owns 100% of this center.

During the second quarter, construction started on a new, 234-unit luxury residential development at Northgate Station (Seattle, Washington).

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

During the first six months, the Company completed 10 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $1.1 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $544 million. The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 6.36%.

As of June 30, 2024, Simon had approximately $11.2 billion of liquidity consisting of $3.1 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $8.1 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.05 for the third quarter of 2024. This is an increase of $0.15, or 7.9% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2024.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2024.

2024 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.37 to $7.47 per diluted share and FFO to be within a range of $12.80 to $12.90 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2024





Low High

End End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders



per diluted share $7.37 $7.47 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share



of unconsolidated entities 5.45 5.45 Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or



disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interest in



unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.02) (0.02)





Estimated FFO per diluted share $12.80 $12.90

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO per share and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











For the Three Months

For the Six Months





Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,





2024 2023

2024 2023



















REVENUE:













Lease income $ 1,315,740 $ 1,254,958

$ 2,618,412 $ 2,503,143



Management fees and other revenues 33,186 33,507

62,642 62,457



Other income 109,340 81,136

219,802 154,850



Total revenue 1,458,266 1,369,601

2,900,856 2,720,450



















EXPENSES:













Property operating 131,292 118,263

257,406 230,012



Depreciation and amortization 310,016 319,534

617,384 626,592



Real estate taxes 96,640 111,837

205,849 222,996



Repairs and maintenance 24,524 23,002

50,253 45,176



Advertising and promotion 38,828 33,745

66,909 57,904



Home and regional office costs 50,481 50,006

111,204 106,826



General and administrative 10,839 10,058

19,970 19,164



Other 41,545 45,231

82,600 91,132



Total operating expenses 704,165 711,676

1,411,575 1,399,802



















OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 754,101 657,925

1,489,281 1,320,648



















Interest expense (221,338) (218,086)

(451,960) (417,515)



Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net - 36,437

414,769 36,437



Income and other tax (expense) benefit (4,961) (10,487)

(52,564) 2,966



Income from unconsolidated entities 42,214 90,455

7,872 112,355



Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and













derivative instrument, net 2,405 5,617

(4,787) 26,225



(Loss) gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,













assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (2,986) (4,356)

7,980 (4,356)



















CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 569,435 557,505

1,410,591 1,076,760



















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 75,136 70,328

183,755 136,921



Preferred dividends 834 834

1,669 1,669



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 493,465 $ 486,343

$ 1,225,167 $ 938,170



































BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.51 $ 1.49

$ 3.76 $ 2.87





















Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)















June 30, December 31,





2024 2023



ASSETS:







Investment properties, at cost $ 39,664,271 $ 39,285,138



Less - accumulated depreciation 18,298,345 17,716,788





21,365,926 21,568,350



Cash and cash equivalents 1,234,433 1,168,991



Short-term investments 1,300,000 1,000,000



Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 793,107 826,126



Investment in TRG, at equity 2,930,647 3,049,719



Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,450,789 1,527,872



Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,649,551 3,540,648



Right-of-use assets, net 523,232 484,073



Deferred costs and other assets 1,129,286 1,117,716



Total assets $ 33,376,971 $ 34,283,495













LIABILITIES:







Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 25,287,745 $ 26,033,423



Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,627,309 1,693,248



Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,729,001 1,760,922



Dividend payable 1,737 1,842



Lease liabilities 523,966 484,861



Other liabilities 620,500 621,601



Total liabilities 29,790,258 30,595,897













Commitments and contingencies







Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling







redeemable interests 188,699 195,949













EQUITY:







Stockholders' Equity







Capital stock (total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000







shares of excess common stock, 850,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):

















Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,







796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 40,942 41,106













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,890,839 and







342,895,886 issued and outstanding, respectively 33 33













Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000







issued and outstanding - -













Capital in excess of par value 11,362,588 11,406,236



Accumulated deficit (6,155,936) (6,095,576)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (166,904) (172,787)



Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 16,855,456 and 16,983,364 shares, respectively (2,136,137) (2,156,178)



Total stockholders' equity 2,944,586 3,022,834



Noncontrolling interests 453,428 468,815



Total equity 3,398,014 3,491,649



Total liabilities and equity $ 33,376,971 $ 34,283,495















Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 741,887 $ 733,761

$ 1,493,917 $ 1,468,809 Other income 94,773 138,193

185,764 228,239 Total revenue 836,660 871,954

1,679,681 1,697,048











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 162,138 155,036

323,183 309,958 Depreciation and amortization 158,107 159,329

317,921 323,802 Real estate taxes 61,104 64,939

124,284 128,943 Repairs and maintenance 18,142 17,643

37,634 36,418 Advertising and promotion 21,532 18,804

43,195 39,514 Other 53,630 63,208

108,510 116,516 Total operating expenses 474,653 478,959

954,727 955,151











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 362,007 392,995

724,954 741,897











Interest expense (179,359) (167,498)

(356,110) (335,706) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net - 1,134

- 1,134











NET INCOME $ 182,648 $ 226,631

$ 368,844 $ 407,325











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 92,849 $ 114,808

$ 187,219 $ 205,067











Our Share of Net Income 89,799 111,823

181,625 202,258 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (14,463) (14,928)

(29,160) (29,848) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and

Interests in Unconsolidated Entities, net









- (454)

- (454)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 75,336 $ 96,441

$ 152,465 $ 171,956











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.













Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)













June 30, December 31,



2024 2023

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,140,474 $ 19,315,578

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,955,109 8,874,745



10,185,365 10,440,833

Cash and cash equivalents 1,196,158 1,372,377

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 450,435 505,933

Right-of-use assets, net 110,547 126,539

Deferred costs and other assets 570,976 537,943

Total assets $ 12,513,481 $ 12,983,625









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 14,006,373 $ 14,282,839

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 867,192 1,032,217

Lease liabilities 101,039 116,535

Other liabilities 369,833 368,582

Total liabilities 15,344,437 15,800,173









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,898,406) (2,883,998)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 12,513,481 $ 12,983,625









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,218,503) $ (1,258,809)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,118,300 1,173,852

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (100,203) $ (84,957)



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.











Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO













For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Consolidated Net Income (D) $ 569,435

$ 557,505

$ 1,410,591

$ 1,076,760 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:

































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties 306,318

316,382

609,990

620,615

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 216,257

205,321

421,235

414,651

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 2,986

4,356

(7,980)

4,356

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties (785)

364

685

(398)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,















and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (5,087)

(5,435)

(10,598)

(10,209)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,266)

(1,313)

(2,532)

(2,626) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,087,858

$ 1,077,180

$ 2,421,391

$ 2,103,149



































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share $ 1.51

$ 1.49

$ 3.76

$ 2.87

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.38

1.38

2.72

2.74

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 0.01

0.01

(0.02)

0.01 Diluted FFO per share $ 2.90

$ 2.88

$ 6.46

$ 5.62

Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax -

(0.07)

(0.83)

(0.07)

Losses from other platform investments, net of tax 0.04

0.02

0.20

0.16

Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net (0.01)

(0.02)

0.01

(0.07) Real Estate FFO per share $ 2.93

$ 2.81

$ 5.84

$ 5.64

















Details for per share calculations:































FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,087,858

$ 1,077,180

$ 2,421,391

$ 2,103,149 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (141,733)

(135,890)

(315,537)

(265,536) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 946,125

$ 941,290

$ 2,105,854

$ 1,837,613

















Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 326,039

327,190

325,975

327,073 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 48,844

47,233

48,843

47,262 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 374,883

374,423

374,818

374,335

















Basic and Diluted FFO per Share $ 2.90

$ 2.88

$ 6.46

$ 5.62 Percent Change 0.7 %





14.9 %









































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share and Real Estate FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $0.0 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $7.5 million and $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($4.2) million and ($4.1) million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and ($8.8) million and ($11.8) million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



























