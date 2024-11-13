Simon Says: It's Time to Rethink Your Phone Upgrade

The video is the latest in a recent sequence of projects from Samsung encouraging consumers to challenge the status quo of their mobile device ecosystem, from a viral reminder that creativity can't be crushed to a mini faux documentary shining a light on so-called "Geniuses."

Engaging, entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking — while the tone varies, the message is the same. Samsung is urging consumers to consider possibilities beyond what they've grown to expect from their current mobile device and try something new. Samsung is challenging assumptions with campaigns that grab attention, pique curiosity, and invite the viewer to consider an innovative experience.

"We believe people have a natural tendency towards open, honest, free expression," said Olga Suvorova, Vice President, Mobile eXperience Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "As a brand, we adopt an open approach with fewer boundaries and less exclusivity to help all of us go further and achieve more. This approach breaks down barriers, opens possibilities, and enables greater creativity. It's tempting to stick with the familiar and we want to warm people up to the idea that the best mobile experience can come from trying a new device."

The spot was developed in partnership with creative agency BBH USA and was directed by the Rubberband directing duo from creative studio SMUGGLER.

"By tapping into the playful spirit of 'Simon Says' we're sparking curiosity and inviting people to break out of the predictable cycle to discover something new and more personalized with Samsung," said Estefanio Holtz, ECD at BBH. "This latest campaign shows that when you're willing to reject conformity and look beyond the expected, there's a lot of incredible things out there to explore."

The social media-focused campaign will run on X, Instagram, and TikTok, with the full video available on Samsung.com and YouTube.

