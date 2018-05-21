Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers

"Simon is committed to providing convenient amenities for our customers," said Mona Benisi, Simon's Vice President of Corporate Sustainability. "Having been one of the first retail property owners in the U.S. to offer customer EV charging stations, we understand the importance of this infrastructure to facilitate the transition towards smart sustainable cities and advancing Simon's corporate sustainability ambitions."

"Simon operates some of the most popular shopping destinations in the U.S.," said Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer, of Electrify America. "EV owners are driving the future in personal transportation, and having Electrify America's state-of-the-art charging stations will serve Simon's customers of today, and tomorrow, by providing the latest technology available."

The first installation will open in early June at Gulfport Premium Outlets in Gulfport, Mississippi. Simon, Electrify America, and Mississippi Power will hold a 'First Charging Ceremony' at the property. Other notable Simon locations that will receive Electrify America charging stations include King of Prussia (Philadelphia, PA), San Francisco Premium Outlets (San Francisco, CA), Del Amo Fashion Center (Los Angeles, CA), Ontario Mills (Ontario, CA), Santa Rosa Plaza (Santa Rosa, CA), Florida Mall (Orlando, FL) and South Shore Plaza (Braintree, MA).

The Electrify America charging systems will offer the first-ever certified cooled-cable 150 to 350 kilowatt (kW) DC Fast Chargers delivering energy for up to 20 miles of range per minute, which is seven times faster than today's 50kW DC chargers.

At the Simon locations near major highways, Electrify America's chargers will have a range in power from 50kW up to 350kW. Other Simon facilities will offer a range of power from 50kW to 150kW, as well as an L2 AC charger to accommodate plug-in hybrids and non-DC-charge capable EVs at most locations.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit www.simon.com

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, which is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, will invest $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. For more information and to view the national and California ZEV investment plans, visit www.electrifyamerica.com.

