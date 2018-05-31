Simon To Transform Former Sears Locations Throughout Its Portfolio Into Exciting New Retail, Fitness, Dining And Entertainment Concepts

"As Sears continues to liquidate its stores, it's a terrific opportunity for us to recapture this real estate and redevelop it in a brand-positive way," said Michael E. McCarty, Chief Operating Officer, Simon Malls. "Our team is fully engaged in capitalizing on this opportunity and continues to pursue plans to replace Sears stores with new and compelling ways for consumers to live, work, play, stay and shop at these Simon destinations nationwide."

Simon's redevelopment plans will also create new job opportunities for the local communities that its properties serve.

"A combination of innovative retail, restaurant, and entertainment concepts are in play for each center. Mixed-use elements such as hotel, residential, office, and fitness are also being incorporated," added McCarty.

