Simone Healthcare Development Firm Discusses 2019 Hospital Development Trends: Building with Sustainability in Mind

BRONX, N.Y., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental sustainability may be a hot keyword these days, but what exactly goes into practicing sustainability? Showing your development company cares about the Earth by acknowledging how your building's operations and design affect our planet is a great way to attract visitors to a new complex or development project. Sustainability has often been left to the wayside in the medical industry, but recent development trends point to healthcare buildings evolving into more sustainable hubs. Simone Healthcare Development firm shares below a few ways you can build your next hospital while incorporating sustainability.

Building with lighting in mind: The sun is a natural light source, and not taking advantage of its bright rays is a waste of natural resources! Specific building shapes and layouts may work in favor of natural lighting or against it. Paying attention to building and window placement can reduce the demand on a hospital's lighting system, lowering energy usage and providing a warmer, more natural light setting for hospital patrons to enjoy.

Solar inclusivity: As we said before, the sun's rays hold a host of untapped potential, and one of the best ways to harness that potential is through solar power. Solar energy can be used for a multitude of energy needs, including equipment operations and water heating. Utilizing solar energy effectively reduces overall carbon emissions and can save building operational costs in the long-run.

Wellness gardens: Adding some green space to your hospital through an indoor, outdoor, or semi indoor/outdoor garden can bring some amazing benefits to your building and its visitors. In addition to clear health benefits, like stress reduction and lower blood pressure, hospital gardens can increase oxygen production, allow for natural composition of waste, and give patients a calming space to relax. Hospitals can be a high-stress environment, so providing a space to connect with nature will be much appreciated by both staff and visitors alike.

Outfitting with energy efficient and low flush products: Taking advantage of low-energy technologies should be a major priority in developing a sustainable healthcare building. Hospitals outfitted with energy-efficient products like energy efficient heating and cooling systems, low flush water products, and motion sensor lighting systems, can all help to reduce strain put on the building's energy and water supplies; thus, reducing their total carbon footprint.

Sustainable practices in our daily lives can definitely have their impact on the planet, but the greatest benefits come when big companies recognize their effect on the Earth as well. Being aware of how your hospital fits into our ecosystem is crucial in a world where we're preserving our environment. Try to incorporate some form of sustainability into your next hospital development project; you and your patrons will be happy you did, and so will the Earth.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com.

