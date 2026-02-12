Simone I. Smith Jewelry and Sergio Hudson to Unveil New Collaboration at New York Fashion Week

Exclusive jewelry collection inspired by Adinkra symbolism will make its runway debut at Sergio Hudson's 10th anniversary show

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simone I. Smith Jewelry, the fine jewelry brand recognized for bold, expressive design, today announces a new collaboration with globally acclaimed fashion designer Sergio Hudson. The Simone I. Smith Jewelry x Sergio Hudson collection will feature 28 distinctive pieces, each reflecting the shared creative vision and design sensibility of both brands.

Rooted in heritage and innovation, the collection draws from Simone's lifelong passion for iconic hoops, sculptural silhouettes, and symbolic forms. The designs are influenced by Black culture and diasporic design traditions, including geometric shapes and sacred motifs from the Akan people of Ghana. Bold patterning and dimensional textures reference how traditional adornment continues to inform contemporary jewelry design.

Each piece is crafted in 18K yellow gold over sterling silver and showcases brilliant simulated diamonds. Select styles incorporate carved mother–of–pearl or onyx inlays, as well as cultured freshwater pearls. From statement necklaces to sculptural earrings, the collection balances strength and refinement through elevated craftsmanship and modern form.

"This collaboration is rooted in spirituality and heritage. Together, we selected powerful Adinkra symbols from the Akan people of Ghana — sacred emblems that represent God's protection, abundance, and patience," say Simone I. Smith and Sergio Hudson. "Each piece is designed to feel regal and refined, infused with a subtle vintage soul. Unveiled in celebration of the 10–year anniversary of the Sergio Hudson Fashion House during New York Fashion Week and Black History Month, this collection reflects a rare, meaningful alignment — a true meeting of legacy, intention, and artistry."

The Simone I. Smith Jewelry x Sergio Hudson collection reinterprets African–inspired elements through a contemporary lens, honoring tradition while offering a modern expression of design.

The full collection will be presented on the runway on February 13, 2026, at Sergio Hudson's 10th anniversary show during New York Fashion Week, as part of the official February 2026 American Collections runway calendar.

The Simone I. Smith Jewelry x Sergio Hudson collection will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 13, 2026, exclusively at simoneismith.com, with prices ranging from $799.95 to $4,999.95. For more information, visit simoneismith.com.

About Simone I. Smith

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Simone I. Smith founded her eponymous jewelry collection in 2011, spurred by a lifelong love of accessories. With a focus on hoop earrings, the collection also includes bangles and necklaces and is sold at retailers such as Macy's. In 2018, Smith joined forces with Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee, Mary J. Blige to launch Sister Love, a jewelry line inspired by their friendship and love of statement jewelry. 2022 marked the launch of S.I.S. Luxe Lacquer, a 10-free nail polish collection. Since then, Simone has expanded her men's reach with Majesty for Men by Simone I. Smith, a line of affordable luxury sold exclusively at www.simoneismith.com. Simone is also the wife of Entertainment Icon, LL COOL J, a proud mother of 4, and a "MoMa" of 4.

About Sergio Hudson

The Sergio Hudson brand was launched in 2014 by designer Sergio Hudson and re-established in 2016 with business partner Inga Beckham. The brand has an established aesthetic defined by immaculate tailoring and quality materials. Composed of jaw dropping statement pieces and wardrobe staples, Sergio Hudson collections are designed to make women feel beautiful, glamorous, confident and sexy. Every garment is carefully crafted for the female form with a masterful use of color and silhouette. Beckham and Hudson are extremely proud that the collections are produced in New York City, creating employment opportunities within the local fashion community. The Sergio Hudson Collections can be found on sergiohudson.com, select boutiques, Amazon Luxury Stores and luxury retailers worldwide.

