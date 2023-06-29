SimonMed Imaging Implements 3rd Generation iCAD Breast AI 3.0

At no additional cost to patients

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimonMed Imaging, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the US, announced today it has completed the implementation of its third generation breast artificial intelligence (AI) program with ProFound AI® 3.0 from iCAD. This FDA approved software further increases the sensitivity in detecting early breast cancer on 3D mammograms. 

ProFound AI Version 3.0 was developed using over five million images from 30,000 cases, including almost 8,000 biopsy-proven cancers, and validated on approximately one million images from 3,500 cases that included 1,200 biopsy-proven cancers.

According to Dr. John Simon, Founder and CEO of SimonMed, "We have been a leader in adopting AI as well as 3D mammography and 3D breast ultrasound to use technology to better detect early breast cancer. Published studies as well as our own internal research has demonstrated that iCAD ProFound AI significantly improves early cancer detection. We are now on our third generation and the technology just gets better so now have better more sensitive AI and results in seconds."

Dr. Simon went on say, "Our commitment is bringing better technology to patients and this means that we do not charge extra for it unlike other providers that are asking patients to pay $60 or more. We know that many patients cannot afford this added expense and want all our patients to benefit from this lifesaving technology."

SimonMed Imaging and iCAD have been collaboration partners for many years through the development of the first, second and now third generation of artificial intelligence imaging in the detection of early breast cancer.

About SimonMed Imaging

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SimonMed is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States. SimonMed has approximately 170 sites across 11 states and over 200 subspecialty-trained radiologists. SimonMed offers the full modality of diagnostic scans, including 3T MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, X-rays, among others. The company uses the newest, most-advanced, diagnostic imaging technologies while maintaining affordability and accessibility. SimonMed is a worldwide leader in the clinical use of AI to improve diagnoses with one of the largest global deployments to enhance early breast cancer detection and in the evaluation of brain disorders. For more information, visit www.simonmed.com.

About iCAD

iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. They provide precise, powerful healthcare solutions expertly engineered to optimize operational efficiency, clinician confidence and patient outcome. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

