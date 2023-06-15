SimonMed Imaging Introduces Quantitative Neuro Reports to Enhance Clinical Workflow from Synthetic MRI

News provided by

SimonMed Imaging

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR has released a new update to SyMRI 11.3.11 & 12.1.11 that provides condensed and relevant quantitative neuro report for both radiologists and providers.

SyntheticMR's Quantitative Neuro Report is a user-friendly solution.

These reports provide:

  • Automated quantification of brain volumetrics 
  • Normative age-stratified reference curves 
  • Myelin volume and distribution 
  • A compatible format with most RIS/EMR systems, including DICOM SR and PDF encapsulated DICOM

Dr. David Lefkowitz of SimonMed has collaborated with Synthetic MRI in the understanding and quantification of brain myelin and related disorders. "The new reports from SyntheticMR are outstanding," says SyMRI user Dr. David Lefkowitz of SimonMed Imaging. "The data is presented in a very accessible format and the guidelines provided are excellent. These reports will help immensely with referring professionals and increasing our utilization."

SyMRI NEURO is designed to help you save valuable time by reducing length of scan, all the while aiding as an objective decision support for diagnosis and patient follow-ups. In a single rapid scan SyMRI NEURO offers a fast and standardized protocol with clinically relevant quantitative data for more robust assessments of patients, particularly with quantitative assessment of myelin and brain volumes.

About SimonMed Imaging

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SimonMed is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States. SimonMed has approximately 170 sites across 11 states and over 200 subspecialty-trained radiologists. SimonMed offers the full modality of diagnostic scans, including 3T MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, X-rays, among others. The company uses the newest, most-advanced, diagnostic imaging technologies while maintaining affordability and accessibility. SimonMed is a worldwide leader in the clinical use of AI to improve diagnoses with one of the largest global deployments to enhance early breast cancer detection and in the evaluation of brain disorders. For more information, visit simonmed.com.

About SyntheticMR

SyntheticMR AB develops and markets innovative software solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). SyntheticMR AB has developed SyMRI®, delivering multiple, adjustable contrast images and quantitative data from a single 5-minute scan. The SyMRI product is available in different packages. SyMRI NEURO delivers multiple contrast images, tissue segmentations and quantitative data on the brain. SyMRI MSK provides multiple contrast images and quantitative data for knee and spine anatomies. SyMRI NEURO is CE-marked and FDA 510(k) cleared and SyMRI MSK is CE-marked. SyMRI is a registered trademark in Europe and the USA. SyntheticMR is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market Exchange in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, visit www.syntheticmr.com.

SOURCE SimonMed Imaging

