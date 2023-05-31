Simon's Northgate Station Breaks Ground on Residence Inn® by Marriott® as Next Phase of the Transformational Development

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced construction has commenced on a new Residence Inn® by Marriott® at Northgate Station . The first hotel at Northgate Station is the latest transformation in this world-class, mixed-use development in the heart of the Northgate Station and will be an important amenity for the community.

"As the first hotel in the Northgate Station complex, this Residence Inn will provide our guests with walking-distance access to the newly opened Northgate Sound Transit station, the recently opened Kraken Community Iceplex and the Northgate Station shopping center," said Robert Sanger, Area Vice President, Lodging Development of Marriott International. "Simon's investment has been instrumental to our expansion in commercial developments, and together, we're strengthening the community with jobs, offering a unique visitor experience and empowering our guests to make the most of each day, on their own terms and without constraints."

The 167-room Residence Inn joins the newly upgraded Northgate Sound Transit light rail bus station and Kraken Community Iceplex, the official training facility for the Seattle Kraken NHL team and regional hub for ice sports in the Pacific Northwest. The multi-stage development will continue this year, including a new recreational area scheduled to open this summer. Guests will be able to enjoy Northgate Station's shops, restaurants, and communal gathering areas throughout the construction process.

"We're excited to work with Marriott to bring the Residence Inn brand as the next phase of the transformational development. Once complete in 2025, the new hotel will be an amenity to the community, Kraken Community Iceplex, and Northgate Station." said Patrick Peterman, Senior Vice President of Development & Mixed Use, Simon. "This mixed-use, transit-oriented development will create a sustainable and vibrant live, work, play, stay, and shop experience for the Northgate Station and the surrounding community."

For more information about the expansion project and Northgate Station, please visit www.simon.com/mall/northgate-station .

