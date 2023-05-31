Simon's Northgate Station Breaks Ground on Residence Inn® by Marriott® as Next Phase of the Transformational Development

News provided by

Simon

31 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced construction has commenced on a new Residence Inn® by Marriott® at Northgate Station. The first hotel at Northgate Station is the latest transformation in this world-class, mixed-use development in the heart of the Northgate Station and will be an important amenity for the community.

"As the first hotel in the Northgate Station complex, this Residence Inn will provide our guests with walking-distance access to the newly opened Northgate Sound Transit station, the recently opened Kraken Community Iceplex and the Northgate Station shopping center," said Robert Sanger, Area Vice President, Lodging Development of Marriott International. "Simon's investment has been instrumental to our expansion in commercial developments, and together, we're strengthening the community with jobs, offering a unique visitor experience and empowering our guests to make the most of each day, on their own terms and without constraints."

The 167-room Residence Inn joins the newly upgraded Northgate Sound Transit light rail bus station and Kraken Community Iceplex, the official training facility for the Seattle Kraken NHL team and regional hub for ice sports in the Pacific Northwest. The multi-stage development will continue this year, including a new recreational area scheduled to open this summer. Guests will be able to enjoy Northgate Station's shops, restaurants, and communal gathering areas throughout the construction process.

"We're excited to work with Marriott to bring the Residence Inn brand as the next phase of the transformational development. Once complete in 2025, the new hotel will be an amenity to the community, Kraken Community Iceplex, and Northgate Station." said Patrick Peterman, Senior Vice President of Development & Mixed Use, Simon. "This mixed-use, transit-oriented development will create a sustainable and vibrant live, work, play, stay, and shop experience for the Northgate Station and the surrounding community."

For more information about the expansion project and Northgate Station, please visit www.simon.com/mall/northgate-station.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Simon

Also from this source

The Webster Set to Open Three New Locations by end of 2024 with Simon®

Simon® Expands Successful Digital Search Platform To The Mills® and Premium Outlets®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.