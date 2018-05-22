Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

SEATTLE, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle Simons, president and CEO of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will represent the company at the upcoming REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 5 in New York City.

Simons is scheduled to present at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time. The webcast links and presentation materials can be accessed at http://investor.weyerhaeuser.com/.