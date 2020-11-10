SIMPAC America Announces Part II of EV Webinar Series

TROY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPAC America, North American subsidiary of South Korea's SIMPAC Inc., responds to the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market with an informative sequel to its EV Webinar Series with MetalForming Magazine: "Six Ways EVs Will Create Global Change for Capital Equipment Suppliers & Metal Formers." The free webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 18th at 2:00pm EST, and those interested can register online here.

The press manufacturer has already successfully prepared the metal forming industry about various EV trends, market impacts, specific EV battery components, and press equipment recommended for stamping EV parts with Part I, "Stamping EV Battery Parts for the Automotive Industry," and broke an industry-wide record of over 200 registrants. As such, Part II will provide industry professionals with the know-how to proactively make alterations to their businesses in preparation for EV advancements as an alternative to waiting for the EV market to "pigeonhole" them into changes that are economically infeasible.

"We are seeing new EV insights and announcements on a weekly basis, but we are still in the first couple phases of development – think of Apple and what it took to develop the original iPhone compared to today's iPhone 12," explains Stephan Robertson, General Manager/VP Sales & Operations at Simpac America. "When capital equipment suppliers and metal formers consider this fact, it inevitably provides the illusion that we have more time to prepare for this market expansion – but that would be a serious miscalculation."

With the information provided in this webinar, industry professionals will be able to address EV fact versus fiction, understand why stamped automotive parts will either be removed or become irrelevant, and learn the appropriate responses to EV advancements, global changes, and current economic circumstances of COVID-19. To register for the free webinar, click the hyperlink here.

About SIMPAC America:

SIMPAC America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea's SIMPAC, Inc. The company's product portfolio comprises mechanical, servo, and hydraulic presses along with tandem lines and automation solutions. Customers are acquired from various branches of the metalworking industry (i.e. automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, home appliances and household goods, furniture and electronics industries, and the military & aerospace industry).

Founded in 1973, SIMPAC holds almost 50% of the market share in its home market of South Korea. Since 2004, over 10 sales and service branches were established in Asia, Europe, the United States and Mexico – marking the company's footprint as a global leader of metal forming technology.

SIMPAC ensures time and cost-efficient production of high-quality, sophisticated products with its extensive production capabilities and state-of-the art machine park. Competitive advantages of SIMPAC's press systems, manufactured exclusively at the company's South Korean plants, include continuous improvements derived from insights of global markets and value-added manufacturing concepts pertaining to SIMPAC Group.

