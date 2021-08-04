SIMPAC America Unveils Extended Reality & EV Stamping Solutions at FABTECH 2021

The company's booth will have a few surprising design elements, but the key takeaway is the Industry 4.0 emphasis... Tweet this

"This is a big year for us at SIMPAC America. We've established strong relationships with old and new customers alike, and we began expanding our sales, marketing, and service divisions through the million-dollar acquisition strategy we unveiled earlier this year," says Yonghwan Kim, President of SIMPAC North America. "Our growing team and new website launch proves to the market that SIMPAC America can fulfill its promises: we are providing immediate access to critical spare parts and services, and we are creating a solid digital presence with interconnective offerings."

The company's booth will have a few surprising design elements, but a key takeaway is the booth's digital emphasis as the metal forming industry rapidly embarks upon Industry and Digitalization 4.0. The booth itself will have a demonstration area for the XR tool developed together with Elm Park Labs. The companies announced their plans for a 3-Phase Collaboration that will cover end-to-end extended reality solutions for the industry from buy-off and installation to training and support to part identification. Visitors will get a first-hand, exclusive look at the XR tool to see how the immersive experience works. They will get to test XR's three-dimensional user interaction and view all internal components of the demo CX-200 press via the technology's exploded view feature.

"FABTECH 2021 is the perfect place for the team to put all our informative and content-driven webinars to the test. It's no longer about the industry just simply hearing about SIMPAC's technical advancements. The industry will now get physical proof to our claims of being an innovator within this ever-evolving IIOT realm," states Stephan Robertson, General Manager/VP of Sales & Operations at SIMPAC America. "Quite literally, visitors will be able to see and touch the XR tool we have been heavily promoting. Visitors will also get a closer look into our new gap-frame CX Series, along with other mechanical and servo equipment, that SIMPAC offers for EV, automotive, appliance, and other general stamped parts."

Robertson will speak at FABTECH's conference session, "Revolutionizing the Manufacturing Industry with XR Technology," on September 15th, from 10:30am – 12:00pm. He will address how extended reality should be considered when trying to acquire Millennials and Generation Zs as potential new hires. These generations make up 46-48% of the U.S. workforce and find stamping jobs undesirable compared against job opportunities at large tech companies like Google or Facebook. SIMPAC America will provide proactive solutions to this current industry-wide issue.

About SIMPAC:

Founded in 1973, SIMPAC holds 70% of the market share in its home market of South Korea. Since 2004, over 10 sales and service branches were established in Asia, Europe, the United States and Mexico – marking the company's footprint as a global leader of metal forming technology.

SIMPAC ensures time and cost-efficient production of high-quality, sophisticated products with its extensive production capabilities and state-of-the-art machine park. Competitive advantages of SIMPAC's press systems, manufactured exclusively at the company's South Korean plants, include continuous improvements derived from insights of global markets and value-added manufacturing concepts pertaining to SIMPAC Group.

www.simpac.com

About SIMPAC America:

SIMPAC America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea's leading press manufacturer, SIMPAC, Inc. The company's product portfolio comprises mechanical, servo, and hydraulic presses along with tandem lines and automation solutions. Customers are acquired from various branches of the metal forming industry (i.e., automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, home appliances and household goods, furniture and electronics industries, and the military & aerospace industry).

www.simpac-america.com

