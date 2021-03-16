Simpeo and GoodJob Partner for New Talent Offering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpeo and GoodJob™ announced a partnership that will help companies find and retain top talent. The offering, called Simpeo On-Demand Talent, powered by GoodJob, provides the PEO's clients with the best candidates as identified by GoodJob's proprietary AI technology. Simpeo, one of the fastest growing PEOs in the country, will immediately begin offering the solution to its clients.

GoodJob launched its revolutionary hiring platform in June of 2020. The company's proprietary PATH Assessment™ and innovative matching algorithms determine if people will be successful in job roles by "cloning" the traits of top performers. The platform simplifies and speeds up the hiring process by enabling employers to identify candidates who have the best chance of success at the very beginning of the process.

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) estimates that a bad hire costs five times their annual salary, including the cost to replace them, training time and expense, lost revenue and missed opportunities, harm to the brand and co-worker morale, and termination costs. Harvard Business Review estimates that 80% of turnover is due to bad hires, making these costs astronomical.

"Our clients are passionate about their employees and want to make hires who contribute to the culture of their organizations and have long, successful careers in their roles," said Blake Patterson, founder and CEO of Simpeo. "The GoodJob platform gives our clients a competitive advantage by helping them find the best talent to create those long-term relationships."

"Our partnership with Simpeo will enable the GoodJob platform to reach hundreds of companies and thousands of candidates in the near term," said Stephen D. Johnston, CEO of GoodJob. "We're excited to help Simpeo expand their service offering and help their clients immediately benefit from our technology."

Professional employer organizations (PEOs) offer a range of services for small and medium-sized businesses, including payroll, benefits, HR, and compliance. This new partnership will allow Simpeo to expand into talent services with a value proposition unavailable to competitors — the ability to scientifically predict winning candidates.

GoodJob uses machine-learning AI and the PATH Assessment to easily find candidates who are the best match for an organization's job roles, helping companies hire and retain top talent. Learn more at goodjob.io .

