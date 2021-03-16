Simpeo Introduces Simpeo On-Demand Talent, powered by GoodJob

The service leverages proprietary AI to quickly identify the best candidates for job roles within an organization. Tweet this

Recruiters have historically relied on resumes and self-reported experience to align candidates with employment opportunities. "This approach has led to the current situation, where more than 46% of employees are the wrong hire," said Cooney.

"The hiring and recruiting market is changing rapidly," said GoodJob CEO Stephen D. Johnston. "Simpeo will now be able to offer a next-generation solution to its clients to help address these changes. We are excited to partner with one of the fastest growing and innovative PEOs in the country."

Simpeo On-Demand, powered by GoodJob, is a natural expansion for the successful Professional Employer Organization (PEO), the simple solution for payroll, benefits, HR and compliance. The company's easy-to-use software and licensed HR professionals allow companies to run their businesses anywhere with confidence. Clients benefit from Simpeo's group buying power, and are able to access quality health insurance and other perks at more affordable rates.

PEOs provide human resource services for their clients—paying wages and taxes, and often assisting with compliance with myriad state and federal rules and regulations. In addition, many PEOs also provide workers with access to 401(k) plans, health, dental and life insurance, dependent care, and other benefits typically only provided by large businesses. In doing so, they enable clients to cost-effectively outsource the management of human resources, employee benefits, payroll and workers' compensation. PEO clients can thus focus on their core competencies to maintain and grow their bottom line.

Simpeo saves clients an average of $1,775 on administrative cost per employee, and reduces employee turnover by 14% on average. Simpeo has been instrumental in helping businesses navigate the pandemic by providing HR expertise, access to relief funds, and cost savings. As a result, Simpeo is one of Alabama's fastest-growing companies.

