SIMPL Accelerates Global IoT with 5G-Ready EverSIM and Single-Pane-of-Glass Connectivity

New offering, powered by Thales, slashes eSIM deployment timelines from years to days while delivering unified control across carriers, devices and form factors

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPL Wireless today announced the latest release of SIMPL's EverSIM, the next-generation Embedded SIM (eSIM) which now supports 5GSA with backwards compatibility to NB-IoT and everything between. Built on the SIMPL orchestration platform powered by Thales eSIM and eSIM IoT Remote Manager (eIM) technology, EverSIM enables connectivity solution providers (CSPs) and OEMs to deploy globally in days while managing complex, multi-operator environments through a true single pane of glass.

As IoT architectures evolve toward higher bandwidth, lower latency and always-on connectivity, enterprises need infrastructure that can scale seamlessly. EverSIM addresses this shift by combining advanced eSIM capabilities with centralized Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) connectivity management, allowing organizations to manage, localize and control devices worldwide without operational fragmentation.

Historically, enterprise eSIM deployments have taken a year or more due to platform integrations, carrier certifications and custom development. EverSIM compresses that timeline to days, enabling customers to move quickly from proof of concept to production while maintaining centralized oversight.

Built on Thales' proven eSIM and eIM, EverSIM is built for the real-world complexity of connected devices across all use cases. It allows customers of every size to test eSIM capabilities (including SGP.32 standards) via Proof of Concepts (POCs) and easily scale to mass production. Customers can:

Purchase an eSIM with fully operational connectivity directly from SIMPL

Bring their own carrier profiles and commercial agreements or operate hybrid environments that blend both models

Stand up a production-grade proof-of-concept in days

Validate coverage, performance and commercial models quickly

Accelerate time to market without re-architecting hardware, firmware or backend systems

EverSIM ships pre-loaded with T-Mobile and an additional Tier 1 operator profile, which customers can activate with SIMPL or under their own agreements. Additional carrier profiles can be downloaded and localized globally, with centralized management of up to 100 mobile network operators. To support diverse deployment environments, EverSIM is available in multiple form factors and grades — Including domestic and industrial-grade SIM formats across plug-in (2FF, 3FF, 4FF), embedded MFF2, and the proprietary MFF2xs ultra-compact embedded form factor – enabling organizations to standardize connectivity across rugged equipment, embedded systems and next-generation connected devices while reducing SKU complexity and preserving long-term network flexibility.

Guillaume Lafaix, VP Connectivity solutions and Embedded products at Thales said: "As eSIM adoption continues to rapidly accelerate, customers are looking for solutions that reduce integration effort and accelerate deployment. This initiative with SIMPL reflects that shift toward more operationally efficient IoT platforms."

Ryan Keefe, COO, SIMPL Wireless, said: "Connected deployments don't fit a single commercial model. EverSIM lets customers use our amazing carrier relationships, bring their own carrier relationships, or blend both — while managing everything through a single pane of glass."

EverSIM and Thales Pilot Program

To support rapid evaluation and deployment, SIMPL is offering a 90-day free of charge Pilot Program (excluding airtime) for Thales customers to mirror real-world production environments and accelerate the path from POC to commercial deployment. Sign up at justsimpl.com

About SIMPL Wireless:

SIMPL provides technology that helps organizations deploy and manage IoT connectivity more efficiently. Its EverSIM eSIM technology and Compass management platform enable faster activation, simplified lifecycle operations, and centralized control through a single interface. SIMPL supports scalable deployments by giving enterprises the tools to manage connectivity across devices, carriers, regions, and evolving operational requirements. Learn more at justsimpl.com.

