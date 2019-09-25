Simplay3 to Add to Popular Carry & Go Line Following Success of Carry & Go Track Table

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplay3 Company has announced the release of three new products to their Carry & Go line. This release follows the popular Carry & Go Track Table, which won the 2019 National Parenting Product Award. Designers at Simplay3 wanted to build on the original idea by adding a Carry & Go Castle, Garage, and Farm.

The Carry & Go line was designed to provide a super durable, indoor or outdoor play environment for toys that most children already have. Keary Knerem, Simplay3 product designer, explains, "My kids have lots of toy cars, little guys and princesses, and a wide range of animals - all of which seem to travel with us everywhere!" The design is special in another sense, since, "all have a special level of detail meticulously sculpted in for little hands to explore," said Knerem. "We found that this sensory experience is beneficial to all kids and helps them to learn about the world around them." The Carry & Go extension is the next step toward providing a no assembly aspect that Knerem hopes to continue with other Simplay3 products, "there is no assembly to play, no small parts to lose, and no batteries required, just active imaginations!"

Carry & Go Castle

The Carry & Go Castle features a medieval design and offers all-around play with five rooms and three balconies. The drawbridge opens and closes to reveal an entryway to the other side that extends the play and serves as storage for royal figures in between playtime. The durable, molded handle makes it easy to take the play anywhere your child's imagination goes!

Carry & Go Garage

The Carry & Go Garage features ramps and roads on either side of the garage that will have cars racing towards the finish line, and all-around play with four levels of fun! The garage door opens and is the perfect place to store toy cars until the next time of play.

Carry & Go Farm

The Carry & Go Farm offers all-around play with a two-story farm, a barn with a loft, and a pasture for animals to graze. Two barn doors open to extend the play and provide easy storage to pack up after play.

About Simplay3

The Simplay3 Company was founded in 2016 in Streetsboro, Ohio. The company is a veteran-owned, American toy manufacturer of children's products as well as a line of home & garden products. Simplay3 is comprised of an experienced management and design team that built The Little Tikes Company and The Step2 Company. Simplay3 products for kids and grown-ups can be purchased at simplay3.com, Amazon, and other retailers.

