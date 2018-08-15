Simple & Easy to Work With Argus Merchant Services Celebrates Making 2018 Entrepreneur 360 Top Entrepreneurial Companies List

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret within the small and medium business world it can be very difficult to find a transparent, reliable, and low-fee merchant services company to work with to accept credit card payments. Something that a business absolutely needs to be able to do to perform optimally or even stay in business. The good news is there are some companies that are exceptions to the rule. Leading the way is Argus Merchant Services, who recently announced their good work has been recognized for the second in year in a row by the non-biased Entrepreneur 360, who placed Argus Merchant Services on their "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" list, which is held in very high regards in the business world nationwide.

"This is really exciting for us and a great way to move into the New Year," commented Eugene Gold of Argus Merchant Services. "We do our absolute best to deliver superior services and want to see our clients be as successful as possible, and it's energizing to be recognized for it from a publication like Entrepreneur 360. Expect to see us on the 2019 list too!"

Argus Merchant Services pride themselves on offering very competitive rates to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. They are proud to accept businesses from nearly every industry, unlike many merchant service companies who are very selective of what industries they work with. The company's customer support team is extremely well trained and attentive, doing their best to resolve any issues quickly and painlessly.

Positive reviews of Argus Merchant Services continue to pour in on a regular basis.

Kevin S., from Austin, recently said in a five-star review, "Argus Merchant Services really rescued us. We worked with two companies previously and they both were trying to overcharge and not deliver what they promised. Since being with Argus, everything has been going super smooth. Fully recommended."

For more information be sure to visit http://argusinvision.com.

