Simple Access to Galápagos for Fully Vaccinated Visitors

BERLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to be able to announce that the government of Ecuador has informed us that the rollout of Covid vaccines to the Galápagos Islands population has now been completed. Because of this, the entry requirements for visitors from 1st July 2021 have now been greatly simplified.

From then, if you have completed a COVID vaccination course at least 14 days before your trip you will no longer have to have negative PCR tests before you can travel. Simply show your vaccination certificate at your point of arrival in Ecuador.

For those travelers who are not yet fully vaccinated the entry requirements have also been simplified. You will now simply have to show proof of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before you travel.

These positive changes are fantastic news for everyone, and we are delighted that the Ecuadorian Ministry of Tourism has been leading the way in reopening these beautiful islands safely. At Galapatours it's our mission to help people discover the "cradle of evolution", and we've been working with the Ministry and with all our cruise ship operating partners to ensure they are ready to welcome everyone safely.

Our Galápagos Travel experts are always ready to answer any of your questions and can give you more details about the new simplified entry requirements, as well as the full range of Galápagos cruise vessels and itineraries that are available from 1st July 2021 onwards.

After a challenging period for the global travel industry, we're proud to be involved in leading the way in bringing people back to the Galápagos and rediscovering the joy of travel and the stunning wildlife and landscapes of these islands.

Please remember, in normal times Galápagos cruises often sell out more than a year in advance, so now is the perfect time to book your 2022 Galápagos adventure. If your plans are more flexible, why not contact us right now for details of any late availability deals for Galápagos cruises in the next few weeks and months?

