Simple and Delicious Authentic Marinara Sauce from The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Season's Greetings from the Land of Tomatoes! We all can use a little extra love right now, red as our own hearts and red as our own tomatoes! Tis the season to be giving, let the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe share a simple and delicious Authentic Marinara Sauce with you to excite your family and friends this holiday season.

(PRNewsfoto/Greatest Tomatoes from Europe) (PRNewsfoto/Greatest Tomatoes from Europe)

While we're on the subject of giving, The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe Team is thrilled to be donating 2,250 pounds of our delicious European Canned Tomatoes to help Chef Bruno Serato https://www.instagram.com/serato7/ and https://www.instagram.com/caterinas_club/ This local charity regularly feeds more than 25,000 children affected by food insecurity each week across Southern California. As a result of the economic downturn due to Covid-19, Caterina's Club has stepped up to serve even more in the community. Catch us live this Saturday as the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe team talks on the award winning Fork Report about delicious European Canned Tomatoes, recipes and our participation in the 10th Annual #KFIPastaThon, 3pm PST https://www.iheart.com/live/kfi-177/

Happy & Safe Holidays to all!

Authentic Spaghetti with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Time: About 10 minutes

Serves: 3-4

Level of Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

1 28 oz can European whole peeled tomatoes

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

Pinch of red chile flakes

Salt as desired

12 oz spaghetti

1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley, plus extra to garnish

Basil leaves

Pinch dried oregano

Method:

Puree tomatoes, feel free to use your hands for a proper "nonna", or grandmother chunky sauce.

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat with the garlic and chile flakes. As the garlic begins to turn golden, add the pureed tomatoes.

Lower the temperature, add a pinch of salt and simmer for 5 minutes, set aside while you cook your pasta in a large pot of rapidly boiling salted water, until it is al dente. Drain and save some of the cooking water.

Return sauce to the heat, add parsley, basil and a spoonful of the pasta water; cook over medium heat for another 5 minutes while stirring.

Add the drained pasta to your sauce, sprinkle in a pinch of oregano and toss together over the heat.

Plate your pasta and garnish with the extra parsley and basil.

Enjoy-- it's from Europe!

For other delicious Tomato-y holiday recipes visit: https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes

SOURCE Greatest Tomatoes from Europe

Related Links

https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/

