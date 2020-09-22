Simple and Serene: Find Sanctuary with Sherwin-Williams 2021 Color of the Year

"The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal."

The "stay at home" mantra has directed where we go and what we do in 2020, but it will also influence interior design trends for 2021 and beyond. The color is part of the Sanctuary palette in Sherwin-Williams 2021 Colormix® Forecast, which predicts a need for balance in design for the year ahead. The new decade ushered in a return to rich, bold colors, stepping away from the cool neutrals of the 2010s in an effort to bring more personality into design.

"Urbane Bronze is a comforting color, drawing from nature for a feeling of relaxation and serenity," explained Wadden. "There's also reassurance in its sentimentality, with nostalgic ties to the design of the '70s and '90s, but with gray undertones that give it a distinctly modern twist."

Creating sanctuary at home

Bold and understated at the same time, Urbane Bronze is the new neutral that can be used anywhere in the home, inside or out. Whether used as a primary or accent color, Urbane Bronze has an anchoring quality that conveys a sense of comfort and sanctuary in bedrooms, living rooms and dens, or calm concentration in home offices.

"Complement the simplicity of Urbane Bronze with natural materials—like wood finishes, organic stone accents or woven textiles—and a variety of mixed metals to create a serene space grounded in nature," recommended Wadden.

For an updated take on minimalism, pair Urbane Bronze with other warm neutrals, including elegant bone whites like Modern Gray SW 7632. To bring in more color and a hint of the bold pairings of the '70s, add a modern green like Messenger Bag SW 7740. A monochromatic look with Urbane Bronze on all four walls and trim creates a soothing site for working from home.

Nature-inspired commercial properties

For designers and other professionals, biophilic design will continue to play an important role in commercial spaces. Rooted in nature, Urbane Bronze is an ideal accent color that grounds a space through organic appeal.

"Urbane Bronze is just one more way to bring in nature through design and is a great color to accentuate window trim, columns and accent walls in commercial spaces," said Wadden. "It works well with other elements of biophilic design, including large, light-filled spaces and indoor greenery."

About Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year

Wadden, as director of color marketing, leads the Sherwin-Williams global color and design team to research and identify key trends that influence the way we interact with color. From those findings, the team turns emerging themes into the annual Colormix Forecast and zeroes in on a Color of the Year. The 2021 selection, Urbane Bronze SW 7048, is the 11th official Color of the Year. The list of previously selected colors includes:

Explore the Color of the Year with the ColorSnap® Visualizer app, a tool designed to help consumers and professionals make confident and smart paint color selections. Download the app to try out Sherwin-Williams 1,700 hues in your own space in real time with the app's Instant Paint augmented reality tool. Sampling colors is now more convenient than ever with free color chip ordering and delivery at swcolorchips.com.

Urbane Bronze is available now to order online for pick-up at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide. Learn more about the Color of the Year and other color selection resources at www.swcoty.com.

For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,400 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

