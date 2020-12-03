Simple At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Test with 99% Accuracy Now Available on www.GNC.com

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Holdings, LLC (the "Company"), a leading global health and wellness brand, today announced the availability of self-administered testing kits for COVID-19 online. This announcement is a result of GNC4U's ongoing partnership with 1health, the leading Testing as a Service (TaaS) company that is increasing access to COVID-19 testing across America while also providing personalized wellness, exercise and nutrition plans through its consumer brand, Vitagene. The testing kits are available at GNC.com and GNC4U.com.

"Our mission is to support our consumers'desires to Live Well and meet their individual health and wellness needs," said Ryan Ostrom, GNC's Chief Brand Officer. "Through GNC4U, we're committed to helping people take control of their personal health journeys by providing them with tailored solutions. With so many organizations requiring tests for various reasons including traveling or playing sports even if individuals aren't experiencing symptoms, it became obvious that consumers were looking for an easy and accurate take home testing option. As an authority in the health and wellness space, we felt it was our responsibility to offer a quality solution and quickly partnered with the team at 1health to deliver that to our consumers."

Earlier this year, 1health brought to market the first FDA Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) COVID-19 saliva test in partnership with IBX (Previously RUCDR), pioneering COVID-19 Testing as a Service (TaaS). The test has greater than 99 percent sensitivity and specificity based on available data.

"We've always aimed to make testing easy and accessible for everyone. Now, working with GNC we are able to provide at-home COVID-19 tests through the largest global specialty retailer of nutritional products in the U.S.," said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health. "This allows us to widen our scope and increase access to testing for wellness-minded consumers. We are thrilled to be working closely with best-in-class wellness experts at GNC, bringing testing to those who want to stay proactive about their health to protect themselves and others during this pandemic."

The self-administered tests can be taken anywhere and offer a simple process for those who need access to trusted test results quickly. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample. If the result is positive, it is reported to appropriate authorities. Consumers'unused test kits may be stored for up to 12 months.

Ostrom continued: "Now more than ever, people are looking for health solutions that not only help them feel well, but also give them peace of mind. With the availability of 1health's COVID-19 self-administered testing kits through GNC4U, we are proud to support the personal health of our customers, as well as the safety of our communities."

For more information or to purchase a COVID-19 test kit, please visit www.GNC4U.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

About 1health

1health is the pioneer in enabling Testing as a Service (TaaS), making diagnostic, health and wellness testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1health's cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actionable next steps after testing. 1health keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, Vitagene, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1health.io.

