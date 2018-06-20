Simple, Easy, & Affordable Data Collection with Smart Phones called uCOLLECT Available to Local Governments and Civil Engineers

The uCOLLECT application supports photos, accurate location, multiple-choice, numerical, as well as short-answer text questions. The collected information is instantly available to all authorized users on the uGRIDD platform or downloadable into a GIS system. The application automatically collects the user's account information, as well as the date and time.

uCOLLECT works with a device's Internet browser, removing the need to download an application (app), which can be problematic on government-owned devices.

An added benefit is uCOLLECT does not require a licensing fee per user and instead has a flat fee on an annual basis. Many software companies that offer similar applications charge thousands of dollars per individual user, making wide use of the application across multiple team members cost prohibitive.

Zhong Chen, President of uGRIDD, said, "There is a market demand for a simple, easy, and affordable solution to collect land and infrastructure data by employees, consultants or community stakeholders, and even members of the general public." He added, "The uGRIDD platform is designed to help planning, transportation, and public works departments collect, share, integrate, and manage data, and to bridge departments or computer systems."

Clint Sabin, Director of Local Government Services, said, "Budgets for local governments are tight, and public officials are looking for ways to continue providing the same services cheaper and easier. This new feature also allows for the collection of data by anyone, and without expensive software licensing or training."

Uses for uCOLLECT include:

Asset inspection

Feature collection

Field condition reporting

Location driven workflow

uCOLLECT can also be customized to organize work crews to perform maintenance work, and verity the completed work with photographs.

A free sample of uCOLLECT is available. To learn more visit www.uCOLLECT.uGRIDD.com. To watch a short video about uCOLLECT go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvgaca5g3dI.

